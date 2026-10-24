Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav releases ₹318 crore for crop insurance; here's how farmers can check payment status

The Madhya Pradesh government has released ₹317.86 crore in crop insurance payouts for farmers who suffered crop losses and were awaiting claim settlements. The amount was transferred to the bank accounts of eligible farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

“Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana', ₹317.86 crore in crop insurance amount for the Rabi season 2025–26 was transferred to the accounts of the annadatas (farmers),” chief minister Mohan Yadav said in a X post.

The announcement followed a programme held in Sardarpur in Dhar district, where the chief minister released the insurance amount.

According to the government, nearly 16.70 lakh applicants will benefit from the disbursement. Farmers whose crops were damaged and whose insurance claims have been approved will receive payouts based on their eligible claims.

How does the crop insurance scheme help? Farmers often face risks such as excessive rainfall, droughts, floods, hailstorms, pests and diseases that can damage their crops and lower the output. This in turn puts pressure on their financial gains from the harvesting season.

Such losses can affect not only their income but also their ability to purchase seeds, fertilisers and other essential inputs for the next cropping season.

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The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) comes to rescue in such cases by providing insurance coverage for crop losses. Farmers whose insured crops suffer damage due to specified natural calamities and other risks can receive monetary compensation, subject to the scheme's rules.

This financial assistance can help farmers manage losses, meet agricultural expenses and arrange inputs for the next sowing season without having to depend entirely on loans or personal savings.

CM Yadav inaugurates irrigation project Along with disbursing the crop insurance proceeds, Madhya Pradesh's chief minister made another major announcement for farmers.

He inaugurated an irrigation project worth ₹2,387.60 crore. This project intends to help thousands of farmers in Dhar and Jhabua districts with accessing water for their farming work. In areas where farmers depend on rain for irrigation, increased water availability could make farming easier.

“Today, at the program organized in Sardarpur, Dhar, the inauguration of the 'Narmada-Jhabua-Petlawad-Thandla-Sardarpur Micro Irrigation Project' costing ₹2,387.60 crore was done,” he noted in the X post.

How to check crop insurance payment status CM Yadav mentioned in his social media post that the insurance funds have been transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts and are expected to help farmers meet agricultural expenses and prepare for the next cropping season.

Farmers who have insured their crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana can check whether the insurance amount has been credited to their bank accounts. They can do so by updating their bank passbook or checking SMS alerts from their bank for details of the credit.