Maharashtra announces relief measures in drought—Restructures crop loans, concessions in pump electric bills; check list

Maharashtra has activated ‘Trigger-1’ under its Drought Management Code 2016 to initiate relief measures in drought-affected areas. We take a look at the financial relief measures announced by the state government. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated26 Sep 2026, 09:28 PM IST
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Maharashtra has activated ‘Trigger-1’ under its Drought Management Code to initiate relief measures in drought-affected areas.
Maharashtra has activated ‘Trigger-1’ under its Drought Management Code to initiate relief measures in drought-affected areas. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The Maharashtra government today declared drought in 74% or 265 of 358 talukas of the state amid deficit in rainfall, PTI reported. Prior to this, in a government resolution dated late on Friday, 25 September, the state listed the 32 affected districts, with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division having the highest number of affected talukas, at 74.

The government in its order on Saturday, 26 September, announced relief measures, such as crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions, and power bill subsidies. Further, it noted that financial assistance for crop losses will be announced after the prescribed procedure in a separate GR.

Drought Management Code's ‘Trigger-1’ activated

Notably, the state has activated ‘Trigger-1’ under the state Drought Management Code 2016 (updated in 2020) to declare drought conditions and initiate relief. This is the first stage in Maharashtra's drought framework, which is activated in case of rainfall deficit of 25% and prolonged dry spell of 21 days combined.

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The report said Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has the highest number of drought-affected talukas — 74, followed by Amravati — 56, Nashik — 49, Nagpur — 39, Pune — 35, and Thane — 12. Other districts on the list include, Sindhudurg — 8, Ratnagiri — 3, and Raigad — 1, the report added.

What are the relief measures announced?

The state has announced a number of relief measures as follows:

  • Land revenue concessions,
  • Restructuring of crop loans,
  • Postponement of recovery of agriculture-related loans and
  • Concessions in agricultural pump electricity bills.
  • Electricity bills of agricultural pumps up to 7.5 horsepower had already been waived and will now also apply to pumps above that capacity in affected areas.

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  • Besides this, the government is waiving examination fees for school and college students,
  • Relaxing norms under the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to enable maximum works,
  • Deploying water tankers and ensuring uninterrupted power supply to agricultural pumps in villages affected by water scarcity.
  • Arrangements will also be made to ensure foodgrains for farmers and labourers dependent on agriculture, and adequate fodder for livestock;
  • Water conservation works and arrangements for drinking water for people and livestock will also be undertaken, the government stated.

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Farmers receive crop insurance, govt scheme benefits

The report added that state Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said officials will conduct accurate and transparent panchnamas (crop-loss surveys), undertake crop-cutting experiments on an urgent basis and ensure that farmers receive benefits under crop insurance and various government schemes.

“It is extremely painful to watch standing crops being lost before the eyes of farmers. Therefore, we do not want to stop at merely declaring drought, but want to ensure that actual assistance reaches farmers,” Bharne said.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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