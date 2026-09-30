Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund debuts in SIF segment with an equity long-short fund

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the MSIF Equity Long-Short Fund, an open-ended equity investment strategy under its specialised investment fund (SIF) platform. The launch marks Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund's entry into the rapidly evolving SIF segment.
The fund will invest primarily in listed equities and equity-related instruments while selectively employing short positions through derivatives, said the fund house. It aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by identifying opportunities across different market environments and seeking risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.
According to the fund house's media statement, the new fund offer (NFO) opens on 30 September and closes on 14 October. The fund will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from 26 October 2026.
Abhishek Jaiswal and Aalap Shah will manage the fund, according to Mahindra Manulife. Jaiswal has more than 18 years of investment management experience, while Shah has over 20 years of experience in the Indian equity and derivatives markets.
SIFs are designed to bridge the gap between traditional mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS), providing sophisticated investors access to differentiated investment strategies within a regulated mutual fund framework.
"The launch of the MSIF Equity Long-Short Fund marks our entry into the specialised investment fund space and reflects our commitment to offering differentiated investment solutions aligned with evolving investor needs. As markets become increasingly dynamic, investors are looking for strategies that can navigate opportunities across market cycles. This offering combines the flexibility of a long-short approach with the transparency, governance and discipline of the mutual fund framework," said Anthony Heredia, MD and CEO, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited.
"The MSIF Equity Long-Short Fund is designed to identify high-conviction long ideas while selectively taking short exposure where either the fundamentals or valuations appear less favourable. Backed by rigorous research and a disciplined risk management framework, the strategy seeks to generate risk-adjusted returns across varying market environments," said Krishna Sanghavi, CIO - Equity, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited.
Disclaimer: This article is based on a press release available in the public domain. It is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
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