Man sells agricultural land for ₹8 cr, claims tax relief after reinvesting proceeds; gets notice; ITAT rules in favour

A Panchkula-based man sold his family’s ancestral agricultural land for ₹8 crore on September 18, 2017, and claimed long-term capital gains tax exemption under Section 54B and Section 54F. He claimed the relief after reinvesting part of the sale proceeds in two properties in Chhat and Sanoli villages in Punjab.
The case concerns Sushil Tiwari, who reported LTCG of ₹7.73 crore in his income tax return (ITR) after deducting some expenses. He also claimed tax exemptions of ₹2.64 crore under Section 54F and ₹3.73 crore under Section 54B, amounting to a total exemption claim of approximately ₹6.36 crore.
However, the income tax assessing officer (AO) found the supporting documents insufficient and disallowed both the exemptions, increasing Tiwari’s taxable income and consequently his tax liability.
Section 54F and Section 54B of the Income-tax Act, 1961, provide capital gains tax exemptions when profits from selling specific assets are reinvested into designated new properties. Here's how each works:
Aggrieved by the tax officer's decision, Tiwari filed an appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals). The independent appellate authority granted him partial relief by allowing the Section 54B exemption but denied his claim for the Section 54F LTCG tax exemption.
The reason for denying the Section 54F was that Tiwari appeared to own more than one residential property on the date he sold his ancestral agricultural land. The CIT(A) treated Tiwari’s property in Dhakoli, where he operated a restaurant and maintained his office, as one of his residential properties, even though Tiwari claimed it was a commercial property.
Tiwari then challenged the decision before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Chandigarh, arguing that the Dhakoli property was commercial and should not be treated as a residential house for tax purposes.
Apart from the question of whether his office and restaurant could be treated as a residential property for income tax purposes, the tribunal also had to decide whether land bought in an urban area could still qualify as agricultural land for claiming the Section 54B exemption.
For the Section 54F claim, ITAT Chandigarh directed the tax officer to physically verify the nature of the properties. It was later confirmed that Tiwari was using the space for commercial purposes only.
For the Section 54B claim, Tiwari noted that he had reinvested the gains from the sale of his ancestral agricultural land in buying another agricultural land, making him eligible for the relief. He submitted purchase deeds showing investments of ₹80 lakh on July 2, 2018, and ₹45 lakh on August 1, 2018.
Physical verification, conducted at the ITAT Chandigarh’s direction, confirmed both the purchases and the agricultural nature of the properties. The tax department, however, objected that the properties were located in an urban area.
The ITAT rejected this objection, holding that an urban location by itself was not sufficient to deny Section 54B relief. The tribunal ultimately ruled substantially in Tiwari’s favour on both issues on September 1, 2026.
“The grounds relating to sections 54B and 54F are allowed and the corresponding disallowances sustained b y the learned CIT(A) are deleted to the extent indicated above,” the ruling read.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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