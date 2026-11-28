A man who sold gold received from his parents and grandmother to buy a house faced a tax dispute after the Income Tax Department questioned the source of the jewellery and money deposited in his bank accounts.

The tax department rejected his claim for a ₹34.39 lakh exemption on long-term capital gains from the sale of gold. It also treated another ₹25.69 lakh deposited in his and his wife's bank accounts as unexplained income.

The total tax additions came to around ₹60.08 lakh.

However, the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has now sent the case back to the tax officer for a fresh examination. The tribunal said the taxpayer should have been given another opportunity to provide the required details before his appeal was rejected.

The tribunal allowed his appeal for statistical purposes. This does not mean that he has won the tax dispute or that the exemption has been approved. The tax authorities will examine the case again.

Why did the tax department question the gold sale? The case relates to the financial year 2015-16 and assessment year 2016-17.

The taxpayer told the authorities that he had received 968 grams of gold ornaments from his father and another 310 grams from his mother. He also said that he had inherited gold from his grandmother through her will.

He later sold the gold and used the money to purchase a residential property.

The taxpayer claimed a tax exemption of ₹34,39,293 under Section 54F of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Section 54F allows individuals to claim an exemption on long-term capital gains from the sale of certain assets, other than a residential house, if they invest the required amount in a residential property and meet the conditions under the law.

However, the tax authorities questioned whether the gold had actually been received from his parents and grandmother.

They said the taxpayer had not provided enough documents to prove the family gifts and inheritance. As a result, they rejected his exemption claim.

Why did the tax department add ₹ 25.69 lakh to his income?

There was another issue involving cash deposits made in bank accounts.

The tax department questioned deposits worth ₹25,68,850. Of this amount, ₹9,36,200 was deposited in the man's bank accounts, while ₹16,32,650 was deposited in his wife's account.

The authorities treated the entire amount as unexplained income under Section 68 of the Income-tax Act.

The man argued that he had enough savings and disclosed income to explain the deposits. He also pointed to a cash balance of ₹13,70,180 as of 31 March, 2015.

He said the money in his wife's account belonged to her and came from her own income, savings, money received from relatives and friends during their marriage, and savings from household expenses.

He also argued that his wife was an independent taxpayer with her own sources of income.

However, the tax authorities were not satisfied with the documents provided to explain these deposits.

What did the ITAT decide? The taxpayer challenged the decision before the Mumbai ITAT.

The tribunal found that the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), National Faceless Appeal Centre, had rejected his appeal without issuing a fresh notice asking him to provide additional documents or explanations.

The tribunal noted that the decision had been made based on the statement of facts submitted by the taxpayer along with his appeal form.

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It said the matter needed to be examined again by the assessing officer after considering the evidence.

The tribunal directed the tax officer to look at the case afresh and decide it according to the law.