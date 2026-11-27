Selling gold inherited from parents or grandparents to fund a house purchase may have tax implications if taxpayers cannot establish its ownership history and explain the sale proceeds.

A case before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Mumbai, highlights this issue. A taxpayer sold gold ornaments received from his parents and grandmother, invested the proceeds in a residential property and claimed a tax exemption of ₹34.39 lakh under Section 54F of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

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However, the Income Tax Department rejected his claim and treated cash deposits of ₹25.69 lakh in bank accounts as unexplained income. The two additions increased his taxable income by around ₹60.08 lakh.

The tribunal has now remanded the matter to the assessing officer for fresh examination. It allowed the taxpayer's appeal for statistical purposes but did not grant the claimed exemption or accept the cash deposits as explained.

Why did the Income Tax Department reject his exemption claim? The case relates to assessment year 2016-17. The taxpayer told authorities that he had received 968 grams of gold from his father and another 310 grams from his mother. He also cited gold inherited from his grandmother under a will.

He maintained that the sale proceeds were invested in purchasing a residential property. However, tax authorities found that sufficient documentary evidence had not been submitted to establish the genuineness of the family gifts and inheritance.

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The department also questioned cash deposits of ₹25,68,850. Of this, ₹9,36,200 was deposited in the taxpayer's accounts and ₹16,32,650 in his wife's account.

The taxpayer argued that the deposits came from disclosed income, accumulated savings and legitimate sources. He maintained that the money in his wife's account belonged to her, as she had separate income and savings.

Why did ITAT give the taxpayer another opportunity? The tribunal observed that the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), National Faceless Appeal Centre, had not issued a fresh notice seeking further details before deciding the appeal.

It remanded the matter to the assessing officer for fresh consideration after examining the available evidence.

How does Section 54F exemption work? Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, told NDTV that families selling inherited or gifted gold to fund a house purchase must understand how the exemption is calculated.

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"Under Section 54F, which governs this dispute, the exemption depends on how much of the net sale consideration is covered by the qualifying house investment. Reinvesting the profit alone may leave a tax liability," he said.

For instance, if gold is sold for net proceeds of ₹40 lakh, generating a long-term capital gain of ₹15 lakh, and the qualifying house investment is ₹30 lakh, the exemption would cover 75% of the gain, or ₹11.25 lakh. The remaining ₹3.75 lakh would be taxable, assuming no additional eligible deposit under the Capital Gains Account Scheme.

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Subburaj said inherited or gifted gold is generally not taxable at receipt, subject to applicable provisions. However, its subsequent sale can trigger capital gains tax. The previous owner's acquisition cost and holding period generally carry over.

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He advised families to preserve gift declarations, inheritance documents, jewellery valuation reports, sale invoices, bank statements and cash flow records to establish the source and movement of funds.

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