Many wealthy people are considering leaving China

The new arrivals have pushed up house prices and increased demand for luxury cars and high-end baijiu, a Chinese spirit. But the clearest sign of wealth shifting to Singapore is a growing number of Chinese family offices—private companies which manage a family’s assets. According to data from Singapore’s central bank, the number of such offices rose from 33 in 2019 to 347 in April 2022. By the end of 2022 it is likely that as many as 750 Chinese family offices were registered in Singapore, making up about half of the total number, reckons Kia Meng Loh, a senior partner at Dentons Rodyk, a law firm. He expects more will be registered this year.