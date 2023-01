Domestic equity benchmarks clocked strong gains on January 9 in light of positive global cues amid hopes that the US Fed may decrease the pace of rate hikes.

Sensex ended 807 points, or 1.35 percent, higher at 60,707.44. Nifty closed at 18,089.65, up 230 points, or 1.29 percent.

Key market data

