Home / Money / Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty jump over a percent each; investors get richer by more than 3 lakh crore in a day

1 min read . 03:31 PM ISTMintGenie Team
Sensex jumped over a percent on January 9.

Sensex ended 807 points, or 1.35 percent, higher at 60,707.44. Nifty closed at 18,089.65, up 230 points, or 1.29 percent.

Domestic equity benchmarks clocked strong gains on January 9 in light of positive global cues amid hopes that the US Fed may decrease the pace of rate hikes.

Sensex ended 807 points, or 1.35 percent, higher at 60,707.44. Nifty closed at 18,089.65, up 230 points, or 1.29 percent.

Key market data

Some stocks that hit 52-week high.
(More to come)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of MintGenie.

Understanding value investing 
