Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty jump over a percent each; investors get richer by more than ₹3 lakh crore in a day
1 min read . 03:31 PM ISTMintGenie Team
Sensex ended 807 points, or 1.35 percent, higher at 60,707.44. Nifty closed at 18,089.65, up 230 points, or 1.29 percent.
Domestic equity benchmarks clocked strong gains on January 9 in light of positive global cues amid hopes that the US Fed may decrease the pace of rate hikes.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of MintGenie.
