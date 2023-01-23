Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing run; IT stocks shine

Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing run; IT stocks shine1 min read . 03:31 PM IST
Sensex closed at 60,909.09, up 287 points, or 0.47 percent. The Nifty50 ended at 18,105.70, up 78 points, or 0.43 percent.
Sensex closed at 60,909.09, up 287 points, or 0.47 percent. The Nifty50 ended at 18,105.70, up 78 points, or 0.43 percent.
Sensex closed at 60,909.09, up 287 points, or 0.47 percent. The Nifty50 ended at 18,105.70, up 78 points, or 0.43 percent.
Sensex closed at 60,909.09, up 287 points, or 0.47 percent. The Nifty50 ended at 18,105.70, up 78 points, or 0.43 percent.
(More to come)
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of MintGenie.