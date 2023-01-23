Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Money / Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing run; IT stocks shine

Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing run; IT stocks shine

1 min read . 03:31 PM ISTMintGenie Team
Sensex, Nifty end in the green on January 23 after two-day losses.

Sensex closed at 60,909.09, up 287 points, or 0.47 percent. The Nifty50 ended at 18,105.70, up 78 points, or 0.43 percent.

Sensex closed at 60,909.09, up 287 points, or 0.47 percent. The Nifty50 ended at 18,105.70, up 78 points, or 0.43 percent.

Sensex closed at 60,909.09, up 287 points, or 0.47 percent. The Nifty50 ended at 18,105.70, up 78 points, or 0.43 percent.

 

 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

(More to come)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of MintGenie.

View Full Image
We explain why it is not a good idea to try to time the markets.
Click on the image to enlarge
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP