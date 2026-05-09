Meet Tamil Nadu MLA who is 9 times richer than Vijay – inside her ₹5,863 cr net worth, cars, diamonds and more

Leema Rose, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Lalgudi constituency is the richest candidate in the the Tamil Nadu assembly, a report compiled by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Saturday, 9 May.

Leema, wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin, has declared a staggering net worth of ₹5,863 crore in her nomination affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India.

Leema Rose, who contested first elections in 2026, has declared movable assets worth ₹139 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹910 crore in her own name, as per the affidavit

Who is Leema Rose Martin? Leema Rose Martin is from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. She is the wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin.

Leema Rose became an MLA for the first time winning the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election from Lalgudi seat in Tiruchirappalli district representing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Leema Rose polled 60,795 votes and defeated her nearest rival, Ku Pa Krishnan of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), by a margin of 2,739 votes.

The results of Tamil Nadu assembly election were declared on 4 May. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), founded by Tamil actor Vijay, emerged as the single largest party in its first-ever election and ended a 59-year streak of dominance of Dravidian parties in the state.

The TVK ended with 108 seats, the DMK won 59 seats while the AIADMK won 47 seats in this election.

Five days after the results, Vijay's TVK is still scrambling for numbers and has sought support from smaller parties. The majority mark in Tamil Nadu assembly is 118.

9 times wealtheir than Vijay Leema Rose's husband, Santiago Martin, a businessman known as 'Lottery King', accounts for a major share of the family’s wealth.

View full Image View full Image Leema Martin's declared wealth is nine times that of Vijay, the TVK chief and CM probable. Vijay has declared a net worth of ₹ 648 Crore.

Leema Martin's declared wealth is nine times that of Vijay, the TVK chief and CM probable. Vijay has declared a net worth of ₹648 Crore.

Vijay is followed by Aadhav Arjuna, a TVK MLA form Villivakkam seat in Chennai, in the richest MLA list in Tamil Nadu with a declared wealth of ₹535 crore. Arjuna is Rose Martin's son-in-law.

Leema Rose Net Worth

Leema Rose's husband has declared movable assets worth ₹3,262 crore and immovable assets amounting to ₹887 crore. The couple’s son, Jose Tyson Martin, has also reported substantial assets, including ₹225 crore in movable assets and ₹439 crore in immovable properties.

Leema Rose holds movable assets worth ₹139.62 crore and immovable assets of ₹909.94 crore.

Leema Rose's educational qualification is Class 6th, as per affidavit.

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In her election affidavit, Leema Rose declared an income of ₹9.82 crore for 2024-25 while her husband, Santiago Martin's income of ₹11.39 crore annual income for the same year. Their son Jose Daison Martin has declared ₹19.56 crore in 2024-25.

Leema rose has declared ₹5 lakh cash in hand, her husband holds ₹56 lakh in hand.

Leema Rose owns 19,233 grams of gold, 1,31,813 grams of silver, 1,217 carats of diamonds, and 32 grams of platinum. Her husband possesses 281 grams of gold and 20,974 grams of silver, while their son holds 326 grams of gold and 60,380 grams of silver, including jewellery.

Here is a breakdown of Leema Rose's family wealth

Movable Assets (Total Value): -Self: ₹139,62,98,730

-Spouse (S Martin): ₹3262,01,05,086

-Dependent (Jose Daison Martin): ₹225,56,17,553

Immovable Assets (Total Current Market Value): -Self: ₹909,94,44,768

-Spouse: ₹887,36,49,935

-Dependent-1: ₹439,21,70,064.00 (combining self-acquired and inherited property)

Movable Assets Breakdown -Movable assets include cash, bank deposits, investments in companies, jewellery, and vehicles.

-Cash in Hand: Leema has declared ₹5,52,160 cash, while her spouse reported ₹56,48,476 cash.

View full Image View full Image Leema Rose's husband has declared movable assets worth ₹ 3,262 crore and immovable assets amounting to ₹ 887 crore. The couple’s son, Jose Tyson Martin, has also reported substantial assets, including ₹ 225 crore in movable assets and ₹ 439 crore in immovable properties.

Jewellry and Bullion Self: Includes approximately 19,233 grams of gold, 1,217 carats of diamonds, and 131,813 grams of silver.

Spouse: Includes 281 grams of gold, 9.83 carats of diamonds, and 20,974 grams of silver.

Dependent-1: Includes 326 grams of gold, 60.42 carats of diamonds, and 60,380 grams of silver.

Cars -Self: Ten vehicles, including a Hyundai Creta, Maruti Dzire, and several Honda Activas, with a total value of ₹1,22,95,015.

- Spouse: Twenty-four items including a BMW-530D, Ford Mondeo, Lexus LX 570, multiple tractors, and an excavator, totaling ₹2,68,38,718.