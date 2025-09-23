Mid and small cap funds: Wealth engine or risk trap for investors?
Mid- and small-cap funds have delivered stellar returns and drawn record inflows, but stretched valuations and sharp volatility raise a crucial question—how much exposure is too much?
In recent years, mid- and small-cap funds have taken centre stage in investor conversations. Their returns have been eye-catching, and many portfolios now carry a meaningful allocation to these categories. But with the excitement comes an equally important question: how much is too much?