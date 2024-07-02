Mint Explainer: How easing NRI caps in Gift City funds will boost fund launches
Summary
- Sebi's removal of the 50% cap on investments from overseas Indians in Gift City funds eliminates a major hurdle, enabling rapid fund launches
- It enhances the appeal of Gift City-domiciled funds, offering a competitive advantage and simplifying investment options for overseas Indian investors.
Asset management companies (AMCs) in Gift City, Ahmedabad, are set for a major boost following a crucial regulatory change by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). By eliminating the restrictive 50% cap on investments from Indians abroad in India-focused funds, Sebi has removed a significant hurdle that has long impeded the growth potential of these funds.