Money
Mint Explainer: Why Gift City is seeking tax parity with domestic mutual funds
Neha Joshi 5 min read 26 Jun 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Summary
- Gift City is hoping this will attract more wealthy individuals to route investments through it into US markets without worrying about the US' hefty inheritance tax.
In May, the International Financial Services Centres Authority, or IFSCA, the unified financial sector regulator at Gift City, sent a clutch of recommendations to the central government. One suggestion was to bring parity in the taxation of funds set up in Gift City with that applicable for domestic mutual funds.
