Mint Horizons is now in Mumbai, witness an exclusive masterclass on overseas investments

The event brings together senior professionals, wealth managers, and thought leaders from the investment space to explore one of the most critical financial themes of our time—global diversification. With Indian markets exhibiting signs of volatility and the rupee under pressure, more investors are looking to diversify their holdings beyond domestic assets. Mint Horizons offers a unique opportunity to understand the tools, strategies, and regulatory pathways that make global investing not only possible but essential.

Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO at DSP Mutual Fund, a speaker at the workshop spoke about his investment philosophy. “I am a conservative investor and, for me, not losing capital permanently is a priority that comes before earning the highest returns. As of today, I have invested 39% in equity funds, 24% in hybrid funds, and around 17-20% in debt and global funds each,” he said.

Demystifying global investing for Indian investors Curated by Neil Borate, Editor – Personal Finance at Mint, one of India's most trusted voices in business and financial journalism, this masterclass is designed to provide deep, actionable insights for Indian investors seeking international exposure. The Mumbai edition will continue the series’ mission to address the information asymmetry that often deters investors from tapping into overseas markets.

“Uday Kotak spoke about how India has failed to create any global brands. He is right. As an Indian, you should hope for change, but as an investor you should act. Global markets are starting to crack under Trump tariffs and the dollar has weakened. Is it time to very slowly build a dollar corpus? Should you dip your toes slowly into great companies around the world - Europe, US, China, Japan, Brazil, etc,” asked Neil.

The evening will begin with an address by Neil who will outline the foundational elements of global investing. His talk will cover the why and how of investing overseas, the implications of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), and key considerations around taxation and compliance.

Insights from India’s top investment minds A power-packed panel discussion will follow, featuring:

Kalpen Parekh , CEO, DSP Mutual Fund

, CEO, DSP Mutual Fund Prashant Tandon , Executive Director, Waterfield Advisors

, Executive Director, Waterfield Advisors Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder & CIO, Marcellus Investment Managers Together, they will delve into strategies for evaluating and selecting global stocks and ETFs, providing insights into where value lies in a rapidly changing world.

Viram Shah, Co-founder & CEO of Vested Finance, will present a comprehensive overview of what global investing is, why it matters, and how to get started. Drawing on Vested’s experience as a cross-border investing platform, he will break down the onboarding process and share investor journeys and key trends.

"In a changing world order, investors can find pockets of opportunities across the globe. This workshop will offer valuable insights into global investment strategies and help investors prepare for the future,” said Shah.

This will be followed by a high-impact session by Siddhartha Bhaiya, MD & CIO of Aequitas Investment Consultancy. Bhaiya will go beyond the US market to explore investment opportunities in China and Europe—two important but often under-discussed regions in Indian investing circles. His session will focus on identifying cycles, understanding risks, and building long-term exposure.

The final presentation of the evening will be delivered by Arindam Sengupta, Founder of Edufund, who will offer an in-depth look at Golden Visas and investment-driven immigration. With global mobility becoming a growing consideration for Indian families, Sengupta will explain the pathways available through financial planning and offshore investments.

The evening will conclude with a networking dinner, allowing participants to engage one-on-one with the speakers and fellow investors.

