Mint Money app adds bill payments, loans at Global Fintech Fest 2026

Mumbai: Mint Money, the fintech app from the Hindustan Times Group, has been unveiled with bill payment services at the 7th Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai. The app is powered by Bharat Connect, part of the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) run by NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd.

The platform combines financial information with borrowing options. Users can check their credit score, understand the factors shaping it, and receive personalised guidance to improve their credit health. Based on their profile, they can explore personal loan offers ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20 lakh, compare interest rates, and calculate equated monthly instalments (EMI) through an in-app tool. Loans are offered digitally, without collateral or paperwork, through partners such as Stashfin, Aditya Birla Finance, Kissht, Credit Saison, SMFG India Credit and Fibe.

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Lending landscape The launch comes amid a surge in digital borrowing. A Redseer report estimates the digital lending market expanded from ₹15,000 crore in fiscal year 2021 (FY21) to ₹2.2 trillion in FY26, and is set to grow 26-27% annually until FY31—outpacing traditional lending. Nearly 69% of borrowers have taken more than one digital loan, underscoring the importance of repeat borrowing for lenders.

Puneet Jain, chief executive officer of HT Digital, said the app aims to merge ‘the news, the numbers and the action’. He explained, “Typically, users will read this on Mint in the morning. Then they will go to a bunch of YouTube videos and figure out how it impacts them. For spending time sifting through which financial content is actually credible.”

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The app also introduces an artificial intelligence (AI) coach, Money Guru, which explains changes in credit scores and suggests ways to improve them.

Jain said the broader goal is to make financial management habitual. “Mint Money wants to earn our place in people’s habit of money.”