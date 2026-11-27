What happens when some of the assumptions on which you have built your financial life begin to shake? When the cost of living, expectations around investment returns and even the security of your income come under pressure at the same time? It is these questions that set the context for the fourth edition of the Mint Money Festival, themed War, Oil, Volatility: Your Portfolio’s Next Playbook. The festival will examine what the uncertainties of today mean for households from three standpoints: as investors, as spenders and as earners.

Advertisement

This year has tested not just the resilience of the Indian economy but also that of household finances and investment portfolios. Two developments in particular -- the war in West Asia and the global artificial intelligence (AI) trade -- are proof of how closely our financial lives are tied to events unfolding elsewhere in the world and often far beyond our control. The war sent crude oil prices soaring well past $100 a barrel, fuelling inflationary pressures, while the AI story drew foreign capital away from Indian equities towards markets benefiting from the AI boom, contributing to a sharp correction in the Indian stock market. The Nifty 50 fell nearly 16% from its all-time high in January to hit its lowest level of the year in October. As these events unfolded, the rupee hit a record low of 96.96 against the US dollar in May. Retail inflation, meanwhile, rose to 6.09% in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit.

Advertisement

The fourth Mint Money Festival will explore how geopolitical conflict, oil volatility and AI-driven market shifts affect Indian households as investors, spenders and earners.

If much of the year looked bleak for Indian investors, November began on a more promising note. Easing geopolitical tensions following the US midterm elections, a cooling of crude oil prices and a sell-off in global AI stocks helped turn the tide in favour of Indian equities. These developments, coupled with improved corporate earnings and attractive valuations, saw foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) return to Indian equities. The Nifty 50, which had slipped to 22,231.80 in October, closed at 25,884.50 on 26 November, an increase of 16.43%.

Advertisement

But does the market recovery mark a turning point for Indian investors? Is the recovery here to stay? And what about the larger questions around geopolitical uncertainty and the implications of AI for businesses, investments and employment? At the Mint Money Festival, we begin by looking at the big picture: how sustainable is the recent market recovery, and how is India placed to weather another round of global disruptions? Ultimately, what are the realistic return expectations for investors from Indian and global equity markets in the years ahead? The festival will also revisit the asset allocation playbook, examining the case for gold after a year of sharp price swings, the opportunities in bonds in a changing interest rate environment, and how investors can bring together different asset classes to build more resilient portfolios. At the heart of these conversations is the question of how investors should rethink their asset allocation in a world increasingly shaped by geopolitical uncertainty and technological disruption.

Advertisement

But preparing for uncertainty goes beyond investments. Equally important are financial safeguards against unforeseen events, including securing an income in old age. Both insurance and pensions have seen significant regulatory developments in recent years. The festival will unpack some of these changes to understand how insurance can be made to work better for policyholders and how the evolving pension landscape can help individuals plan better for retirement.

Uncertain times also call for greater prudence in borrowing. At a time when easy access to credit has made it possible for households to borrow not just to build assets but also to fund their lifestyles, how much debt is too much? And how do you ensure that your borrowing decisions today do not compromise your financial security tomorrow?

Advertisement

Whether you are an investor trying to make sense of opportunities within and beyond the Indian equity markets, an earner watching the AI story unfold with concerns about your own income prospects, or a spender increasingly relying on credit to fund your lifestyle, the Mint Money Festival will seek to address some of your most pressing financial questions. Through conversations with some of the country’s leading financial minds, our endeavour is not to predict how the uncertainties of today will play out, but to equip you to make better financial decisions despite them.

About the Author Deepti Bhaskaran Deepti Bhaskaran is Editor, Mint Money, and a leading voice in personal finance journalism with nearly two decades of experience tracking India’s evol...Read More ✕ Deepti Bhaskaran Deepti Bhaskaran is Editor, Mint Money, and a leading voice in personal finance journalism with nearly two decades of experience tracking India’s evolving financial landscape. She brings deep domain expertise across insurance, pensions and household finance, with a strong focus on consumer protection, financial literacy and regulatory accountability.



A member of the founding team of Mint Money in 2009, Deepti rose to lead the vertical as Editor, shaping it into one of India’s most trusted personal finance platforms. Her work has influenced public discourse and policy, particularly through her reporting on insurance mis-selling, cost structures and claims practices, which contributed to greater regulatory scrutiny and reforms.



She also conceptualised and launched Mint’s Health Insurance Ratings, an industry-first framework that evaluates policies beyond price to prioritise customer needs and outcomes.



Her expertise extends beyond journalism into research and industry practice. She has authored a policy paper, “Examining Reasons Behind Market Failure in Health Insurance,” which analyses structural inefficiencies in India’s retail health insurance market, including under-penetration, product design gaps and weak consumer outcomes. It highlights how regulatory gaps, information asymmetry and misaligned incentives drive market failure, and calls for a more integrated approach to health financing with stronger oversight, product innovation and consumer protection.



She has also worked in the healthtech sector to lead strategic initiatives and product design engaging with regulators and contributing to discussions on managed care and digital claims infrastructure. Her stint with the healthcare start-up allowed her to view the financial universe from the manufacturer and distributor’s side, further sharpening her ability to red-flag harmful industry practices and advocate for market transparency and better consumer products.



Known for her rigorous analysis and strong industry network, Deepti regularly engages with policymakers, regulators, companies and think-tanks and has represented the consumer voice at key industry forums. She has been recognised among India’s Top 100 Women in Finance (AIWMI) and is a recipient of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award (runner-up).



Her work is driven by a commitment to make complex financial systems transparent, accountable and accessible to households.