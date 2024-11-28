Mint Money Festival: Is it worth investing in cryptocurrencies, an unregulated asset class in India?
SummaryAshish Singhal, founder of crypto exchange CoinSwitch, emphasises the importance of blockchain technology for transparency and trust, while discussing the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies and the need for diversification.
Imagine a fixed-income investment advisor who tried out crypto assets and then got converted. That’s what happened with New Delhi-based Shiv Pande, who worked closely with pension and provident funds and became curious about the stupendous rise of crypto assets in 2021. He spent a year researching it and invested in it for the first time in July 2022.