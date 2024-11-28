"Just as gold is valuable because it is precious and exists in a limited quantity, Bitcoin is scarce too. Only 21 million exist, which can be fractionalised up to eight decimal places. Its value comes from its usage. It has solved the biggest problem in mathematics, which is about the problem of trust in making transactions. Instead of banks, can a simple code running on thousands of computers establish trust between you and me? Instead of involving a third-party, can a peer-to-peer network facilitate transactions? Bitcoins have created this network," said Singhal.