Missed a life insurance premium payment? Here's when your policy can lapse and how to revive it

Missing a life insurance premium payment deadline does not usually bring your cover to an immediate end. A grace period begins on the due date, generally lasting 15 days for monthly instalments and 30 days for quarterly, half-yearly or annual instalments, as per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) life insurance product circular issued in 2024.

If you fail to pay the premium within the grace period, your policy could lapse or its benefits could change, depending on the policy terms and how long premiums have been paid. However, policyholders may still be able to revive a lapsed policy by following their insurer’s prescribed process.

What benefits are available during grace period? Let's understand the concept of grace period with an example. Let's say a person has a life insurance whose monthly premium payment was due on October 1, 2026. Unfortunately, they recently lost their job and was unable to pay the amount within the prescribed timeline.

Since insurance companies offer a premium payment grace period of 15 days (for monthly instalments), the person can still make the payment without losing any benefits or coverage. This grace period lasts from October 1 to 15.

During the grace period, the person is entitled to the following benefits:

The insurance coverage continues as usual.

The insured can still raise claims if needed

No policy benefits are permanently lost as long as payment is made within the grace period. Now if the person manages to pay the premium even a day before the grace period ends, their policy will continue without any interruption. After paying the outstanding premium through an official channel, one should save the acknowledgement and confirm that the payment went through.

What happens after the grace period ends? If the premium remains unpaid after the grace period, a pure protection policy can lapse, bringing the life cover to an end, according to a blog post by Aditya Birla Capital. A pure term insurance plan provides substantial protection at affordable premiums upon the death of the insured, but they do not offer any payouts if the insured individual survives the policy term.

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A policy that has acquired a surrender value, on the other hand, may continue on a reduced paid-up basis or be subject to another non-forfeiture option specified in its terms. The outcome depends on the type of policy, the premiums paid and the conditions set out in the policy document.

A reduced paid-up policy does not provide the same benefits as a fully active policy. The sum assured and future benefits can be lower, while certain additional benefits or riders may cease. Unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) also havedistinct discontinuance and lock-in provisions.

How to revive a lapsed policy? In case your life insurance policy lapses, it does not mean you have to lose your valuable cover. Many policies offer a revival route during the period stated in the contract given at the time of purchase.

This can be done by paying unpaid premiums with an additional charge or interest. The insured must also meet requested health or underwriting requirements, post which the insurer would accept the request.

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However, individuals must note that merely sending a payment after a policy lapses does not automatically restores the cover. Therefore, it's prudent to ask for the effective revival date and written confirmation from the insurer before proceeding with the revival process, the blog post said.