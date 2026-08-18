Missed declaring foreign assets? Here’s your relief window—with a catch.

Vaswani agreed, saying that the rules define “indexed cost of acquisition” by referencing Section 48 of the Income Tax Act, making the Indian CII the relevant index. “The CII for FY2025-26 is 376 and it can be used to calculate indexed cost of acquisition. However, a small catch is that Section 48 refers to the CII of the year in which an asset is transferred, but in this case no transfer has been done. While it’s logical to use 376 CII, it’s not expressly stated in the notification.” Both Iyer and Vaswani said the CBDT may release further guidelines on this.