Missed declaring foreign assets? Here’s your relief window—with a catch.

Shipra Singh
7 min read18 Aug 2026, 03:29 PM IST
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The CBDT has prescribed different valuation methods for different types of assets, and has set 31 March 2026 as the valuation date.(Pexel)
Summary
The CBDT is giving small taxpayers, NRIs and employee stock option holders until 31 December to avoid severe Black Money Act penalties, but this immunity comes at a steep cost.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the rules for the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme, 2026 (FAST-DS), giving eligible taxpayers a one-time window to declare certain undisclosed foreign assets and income. The scheme, which came into effect on 16 August, will remain open until 31 December.

FAST-DS is aimed at small taxpayers who have inadvertently missed disclosing foreign assets and income, including returning non-resident Indians (NRIs), individuals with overseas bank accounts or investments, and employees holding foreign employee stock options (Esops) or restricted stock units (RSUs). The scheme is also available to NRIs and resident but not ordinarily resident (RNOR) Indians who acquired foreign assets or income while living in India but failed to declare them.

It covers assets or income from prior years that taxpayers either failed to report in their returns, omitted by not filing a return, or that otherwise escaped assessment. While it’s a voluntary disclosure scheme, it involves steep penalties for taxpayers.

Also Read | When a reporting lapse can turn honest taxpayers into ‘black money’ accused

Two categories of disclosures

FAST-DS has two categories for disclosures, depending on the nature and value of the assets and income.

Category 1 applies to undisclosed foreign income or assets where the taxpayer cannot explain the source of investment. Eligibility is capped at a combined average value of up to 1 crore. For instance, if a taxpayer failed to report 50 lakh in foreign stocks and 5 lakh in foreign dividend income on their tax return, they can declare both under Category 1 since the total value ( 55 lakh) is below the 1 crore limit.

However, Category 1 disclosures trigger a 30% tax on the combined value of the undisclosed asset and income, plus an equal penalty of 30%. In the example above, on a total of 55 lakh, the taxpayer would owe 16.5 lakh in tax and an additional 16.5 lakh as penalty, bringing the total payout to 33 lakh.

The tax is calculated on the value of the asset itself, not just the omitted income, because the scheme addresses two forms of non-compliance, said Parizad Sirwalla, partner and head of global mobility services (tax) at KPMG in India. “Both failure to disclose a foreign asset under the Black Money Act (BMA) and failure to report foreign income that was taxable in India under the Income Tax Act are being addressed. The scheme consequently provides immunity from further tax, penalties and prosecution under both laws.”

Category 2 carries a significantly lower penalty—a flat 1 lakh—but only covers undisclosed foreign assets purchased using already-taxed income, or those acquired while the taxpayer was a non-resident and left unreported after returning to India. It does not cover omitted foreign income, and asset declarations are capped at 5 crore.

Category 2 will particularly benefit returning NRIs and employees holding foreign Esops, who often fail to report overseas assets due to a lack of awareness rather than an intent to evade taxes, said Ajay R. Vaswani, founder of Aras & Co., Chartered Accountants.

Under the Black Money Act, failure to disclose foreign assets or income can attract a 10 lakh penalty for each year of non-disclosure, apart from a flat 30% tax and a penalty of 300% of the tax payable. In the example above, 30% tax would amount to 16.5 lakh, with the 300% penalty taking the total liability to 66 lakh. Say the dividend was credited four years ago: the 10 lakh penalty for each year would add up to 40 lakh. This would take the total liability to 1 crore, compared to 33 lakh with voluntary compliance under FAST-DS. The Black Money Act also carries the risk of prosecution.

How to value the assets

The value of the foreign asset is important not only for calculating the tax payable under FAST-DS, but also for determining whether a taxpayer falls within the scheme’s 1 crore or 5 crore eligibility limits, as these limits apply to the aggregate value of all assets and not individual asset values.

The CBDT has prescribed different valuation methods for different types of assets, and has set 31 March 2026 as the valuation date.

Also Read | No extra teeth in new tax law, just clearer rules: CBDT

For assets without a prescribed valuation formula, such as foreign real estate or jewellery, the fair market value (FMV) is defined as the higher of its original acquisition cost or its open-market value as of 31 March 2026. The CBDT recommends supporting this market value with an official valuation report from a recognized authority in the host country. However, recognizing the practical challenges of securing overseas valuations from India, the rules allow taxpayers to use the indexed cost of acquisition as the deemed FMV instead.

The rules, however, do not clearly spell out how this indexation should be applied to a foreign asset. Since the FAST-DS FAQs do not specify a methodology, one reasonable approach is to apply the Indian Cost Inflation Index (CII) to the original cost in foreign currency and then convert that adjusted figure into rupees, said Sonu Iyer, partner and national leader for people advisory services–tax at EY India.

Vaswani agreed, saying that the rules define “indexed cost of acquisition” by referencing Section 48 of the Income Tax Act, making the Indian CII the relevant index. “The CII for FY2025-26 is 376 and it can be used to calculate indexed cost of acquisition. However, a small catch is that Section 48 refers to the CII of the year in which an asset is transferred, but in this case no transfer has been done. While it’s logical to use 376 CII, it’s not expressly stated in the notification.” Both Iyer and Vaswani said the CBDT may release further guidelines on this.

A different valuation rule applies to foreign bank accounts. The FMV is based on the aggregate deposits from the date the account was opened to 31 March 2026, after excluding amounts redeposited from earlier withdrawals. This could affect returning NRIs who held overseas accounts while non-resident. “Adjustments are allowed only for the value of redeposits made from prior withdrawals. Unfortunately, the valuation rules do not provide any exceptions,” Iyer said.

This means a returning NRI who has held an overseas account for decades may have to consider deposits made even during the period when they were non-resident while determining the value for FAST-DS.

After determining the FMV, taxpayers should convert it as per RBI's reference rate on 31 March 2026 to declare the values in INR. For USD, RBI’s reference rate is 94.65, according to the central bank’s archive rates. Other than USD, rates for GBP, Euro, JPY (Japanese yen), AED (Arab Emirates dirham) and IDR (Indonesian rupiah) are also prescribed. For currencies that do not have an RBI reference rate, the amount must be first converted into US dollars using the relevant central-bank rate and then into rupees using the RBI reference rate on the valuation date.

Also Read | NRI tax filing: Moved abroad? Here's when you still need to file an ITR in India

How to make the declaration

Taxpayers can file their FAST-DS declaration electronically between 16 August and 31 December 2026 using Form 1. The taxpayer must also include documents supporting the acquisition of the asset or earning of the income, along with a valuation report if a valuation has been carried out.

Once the tax department determines the amount payable, it will communicate it to the taxpayer through Form 2. For assets other than bank accounts, a valuation difference of up to 20% between the declared FMV and the value determined by the tax officer will generally be accepted, according to CBDT’s FAQ on the scheme.

Taxpayers have two months from the end of the month in which the Form 2 order is issued to settle their tax dues. An additional extension of up to two months is available, subject to 1% simple interest per month of delay. Failing to pay within this final window forfeits all scheme benefits. Once payment is completed, the taxpayer must submit Form 3 electronically alongside proof of payment, after which the tax department issues a formal payment and validation certificate.

For taxpayers with undisclosed overseas holdings or income, the FAST-DS represents a crucial, time-bound opportunity to regularize past foreign-asset non-disclosures.

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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