Missed ITR deadline and want to claim a refund? What happens if you have an outstanding tax demand

Missing the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline does not necessarily mean you lose the opportunity to claim a tax refund. If excess tax was deducted through TDS or paid through advance tax or self-assessment tax, taxpayers can still claim the refund by filing a return later.
However, there may also be cases where you do not receive the refund at all because you have an outstanding tax demand from a previous year.
For most salaried individuals, the ITR due date was July 31, while professionals and businesses (non-audit cases) had time until August 31.
Those who could not complete their income tax filing within the original due dates set by the income tax department, have the option to file a belated return by December 31st of the relevant assessment year.
The tax department begins processing a refund only after the taxpayer has filed the return and completed e-verification. If either step is not completed, the taxpayer may not be able to receive the refund.
Usually, it takes about four to five weeks for the refund to be credited to the taxpayer's account, according to information on the tax department's website.
No, if you are entitled to a tax refund, the income tax department cannot refuse it, provided you have complied with the requirements.
However, it must be noted that in cases where a taxpayer has an outstanding tax demand from a previous year, the tax department can adjust the refund against that unpaid demand.
As a result, the refund you are expecting for AY 2026-27 could be partially reduced or completely absorbed against dues from previous years.
The concept of tax deducted at source (TDS) was introduced with an aim to collect tax from the very source of income.
As per this concept, a person (deductor) who is liable to make payment of specified nature to any other person (deductee) shall deduct tax at source and remit the same into the account of the Central Government.
The deductee from whose income tax has been deducted at source, is entitled to receive credit for the amount deducted on the basis of Form 26AS or TDS certificate issued by the deductor.
For example, if you buy a car with an ex-showroom price of ₹15 lakh, the dealer would collect 1% TCS, or ₹15,000, on the sale. This ₹15,000 can be claimed as tax credit by the buyer while filing the ITR.
To receive an income tax refund, taxpayers must ensure that certain conditions are fulfilled. The income tax department processes refunds only after the return is filed correctly and the taxpayer’s PAN, Aadhaar and e-filing account details are properly linked and active. Here's what you need:
Filing a belated return is allowed, but it is not completely free of cost. Taxpayers with total income above ₹5 lakh should pay a late filing fee of up to ₹5,000 and those with an income of up to ₹5 lakh, the maximum fee is ₹1,000.
If you have outstanding tax dues and yet fail to file your ITR by the due date, then you will also have to pay interest under the Section 234A of the Income-tax Act.
A simple interest of 1% per month or part of the month is charged on the unpaid tax amount. The interest is calculated from the applicable ITR due date for the relevant financial year until the date the return is actually filed.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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