A 68-year-old physically disabled man has won the right to receive a lifelong family pension more than five decades after his soldier father’s death, after the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Chandigarh, ruled that the benefit cannot be denied merely because his name was missing from his father's service records.

According to a Times of India report, the tribunal directed the Centre to grant family pension to Anil Kumar with effect from January 17, 2016, the day after his mother's death.

It also reportedly ordered the authorities to issue a Pension Payment Order (PPO) within three months and release the arrears with 6% annual interest.

AFT rejects Centre's argument over missing service records Allowing Kumar's application, a bench comprising Justice Umesh Chandra Sharma (member-judicial) and Air Marshal Manavendra Singh (member-administrative) rejected the government's contention that the absence of his name in his father's service documents disqualified him from receiving family pension, as per TOI.

The tribunal observed that a physically disabled son who is unable to earn a livelihood because of his disability remains eligible for ordinary family pension throughout his life, even after crossing the age of 25, provided the prescribed conditions are fulfilled.

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13-year battle for mother's family pension Kumar's father served in the Indian Army from 1940 to 1957 and died in 1975.

His mother, Guffi Devi, subsequently fought a 13-year bureaucratic battle before her family pension was sanctioned in 1988.

She continued receiving the pension until her death in 2016, Kumar told TOI.

Kumar, who has a congenital disability affecting his right leg, said he had been pursuing the transfer of the family pension in his name since 2017, as per the report.

However, the Army's Record Office rejected his applications in 2017 and 2019, citing the absence of his name in his father's service documents, as per the TOI report.

The authorities also argued that the relevant records had been destroyed after the mandatory 50-year retention period and that his claim was time-barred.

Medical records established lifelong disability To establish his eligibility, Kumar submitted medical certificates issued by the senior medical officer at Civil Hospital, Palampur, and the chairperson of the Medical Disability Board at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala.

The medical board assessed his congenital deformity at 45% disability for life.

He approached the Armed Forces Tribunal in 2021 through his counsel, Abhimanyu Sharma, seeking the quashing of the rejection orders dated April 15, 2017, and January 16, 2019. He also sought lifelong family pension as a disabled son, along with the outstanding arrears.

The Centre, represented by counsel Shalini Atri, maintained that Kumar's name was not recorded in his father's service documents and that neither his father nor his mother had informed the Army about his birth.

It also sought dismissal of his application on the grounds of limitation.

AFT cites Army instructions on pension for disabled dependants Rejecting the government's objections, the tribunal reportedly relied on Army Instruction No. 51 of 1980, which provides for lifelong family pension to disabled children who are unable to sustain themselves after attaining the age of 25.

It also emphasised that the absence of his name in his father's service records could not, by itself, override his substantive entitlement to the benefit.

‘Tribunal's order has brought great relief’ Kumar, who lives in Palampur with his homemaker wife, told TOI he had spent years trying to secure the family pension that his mother had received.