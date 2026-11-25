A 68-year-old physically disabled man has won the right to receive a lifelong family pension more than five decades after his soldier father’s death, after the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Chandigarh, ruled that the benefit cannot be denied merely because his name was missing from his father's service records.

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According to a Times of India report, the tribunal directed the Centre to grant family pension to Anil Kumar with effect from January 17, 2016, the day after his mother's death.

It also reportedly ordered the authorities to issue a Pension Payment Order (PPO) within three months and release the arrears with 6% annual interest.

AFT rejects Centre's argument over missing service records Allowing Kumar's application, a bench comprising Justice Umesh Chandra Sharma (member-judicial) and Air Marshal Manavendra Singh (member-administrative) rejected the government's contention that the absence of his name in his father's service documents disqualified him from receiving family pension, as per TOI.

The tribunal observed that a physically disabled son who is unable to earn a livelihood because of his disability remains eligible for ordinary family pension throughout his life, even after crossing the age of 25, provided the prescribed conditions are fulfilled.

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13-year battle for mother's family pension Kumar's father served in the Indian Army from 1940 to 1957 and died in 1975.

His mother, Guffi Devi, subsequently fought a 13-year bureaucratic battle before her family pension was sanctioned in 1988.

She continued receiving the pension until her death in 2016, Kumar told TOI.

Kumar, who has a congenital disability affecting his right leg, said he had been pursuing the transfer of the family pension in his name since 2017, as per the report.

However, the Army's Record Office rejected his applications in 2017 and 2019, citing the absence of his name in his father's service documents, as per the TOI report.

The authorities also argued that the relevant records had been destroyed after the mandatory 50-year retention period and that his claim was time-barred.

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Medical records established lifelong disability To establish his eligibility, Kumar submitted medical certificates issued by the senior medical officer at Civil Hospital, Palampur, and the chairperson of the Medical Disability Board at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala.

The medical board assessed his congenital deformity at 45% disability for life.

He approached the Armed Forces Tribunal in 2021 through his counsel, Abhimanyu Sharma, seeking the quashing of the rejection orders dated April 15, 2017, and January 16, 2019. He also sought lifelong family pension as a disabled son, along with the outstanding arrears.

The Centre, represented by counsel Shalini Atri, maintained that Kumar's name was not recorded in his father's service documents and that neither his father nor his mother had informed the Army about his birth.

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It also sought dismissal of his application on the grounds of limitation.

AFT cites Army instructions on pension for disabled dependants Rejecting the government's objections, the tribunal reportedly relied on Army Instruction No. 51 of 1980, which provides for lifelong family pension to disabled children who are unable to sustain themselves after attaining the age of 25.

It also emphasised that the absence of his name in his father's service records could not, by itself, override his substantive entitlement to the benefit.

‘Tribunal's order has brought great relief’ Kumar, who lives in Palampur with his homemaker wife, told TOI he had spent years trying to secure the family pension that his mother had received.

"I have been running from pillar to post since 2017 to get the pension that my mother was receiving," he said, as quoted by the Times of India.

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About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.