Ahmedabad-based Ashok Parekh lost his 32-year-old daughter to sudden cardiorespiratory arrest aggravated by covid pneumonitis. She had taken a home loan of ₹32 lakh from a private sector bank.
Mis-sold a product from your bank? RBI's new framework seeks to fix that
SummaryThe RBI's new framework bars banks from forcing customers into insurance purchases, links employee incentives to product mis-selling, and mandates explicit consent and full refunds for violations.
Ahmedabad-based Ashok Parekh lost his 32-year-old daughter to sudden cardiorespiratory arrest aggravated by covid pneumonitis. She had taken a home loan of ₹32 lakh from a private sector bank.
About the Author
A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.
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