Mis-sold a product from your bank? RBI's new framework seeks to fix that

Aprajita Sharma
6 min read25 Jun 2026, 03:44 PM IST
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RBI has defined mis-selling to include selling unsuitable products, providing incomplete or misleading information, selling products without consent and forced bundling of products.(REUTERS)
Summary
The RBI's new framework bars banks from forcing customers into insurance purchases, links employee incentives to product mis-selling, and mandates explicit consent and full refunds for violations. 

Ahmedabad-based Ashok Parekh lost his 32-year-old daughter to sudden cardiorespiratory arrest aggravated by covid pneumonitis. She had taken a home loan of 32 lakh from a private sector bank.

"As far as I know, she was told to mandatorily buy an insurance policy that would take care of the outstanding loan amount if something happened to her. She paid around 75,000 as premium for it," Parekh said.

After her death, Parekh approached the insurer only to discover that the policy was a critical illness cover and not a life insurance policy. Since cardiorespiratory arrest was not covered under the policy, the claim was rejected.

Also Read | Mis-selling, not claims, is life insurance’s biggest problem: Aviva’s Asit Rath

"We were told that had it been a heart attack, it would have been covered. Cardiorespiratory arrest is not the same as a heart attack. Most importantly, we were under the impression that the policy covered a death scenario. Why were we sold a policy by a health insurer rather than a life insurer?" he said.

Key Takeaways
  • RBI bars banks from forcing insurance purchases as loan approval conditions.
  • New rules ban incentives that push bank staff toward unsuitable product sales.
  • Banks must secure explicit, recorded consent before selling any add-on products.
  • Mis-selling found means a full refund plus compensation; the compliance deadline is January 2027.
  • Experts warn verbal sales tactics and weak consent checks may dodge enforcement.

What the RBI framework says

One of the most significant provisions is a crackdown on sales-linked incentives. Banks must ensure that their internal policies and compensation structures do not encourage employees to push unsuitable products. RBI has also asked banks to bar their bank employees from receiving any direct or indirect incentive from third-party product providers, such as insurers or mutual fund companies, for selling or marketing their products.

The framework also prohibits forced bundling. A bank cannot make the purchase of an insurance policy, mutual fund or any other third-party product a mandatory condition for sanctioning a home loan, personal loan or credit card. Even where insurance is required as a risk mitigation measure, borrowers must be free to purchase it from an insurer of their choice.

To prevent customers from unknowingly purchasing add-on products, banks will have to obtain explicit consent through a signed declaration, OTP-based approval, digitally recorded confirmation or a clearly demarcated consent section in the agreement. If multiple products are offered in the same form, each product must be listed separately, and customers should be able to choose only the products they want.

Banks will also have to assess suitability based on factors such as age, income, financial literacy, risk tolerance, product complexity and associated risks. If mis-selling is established, the bank will be required to refund the full amount paid for the product and compensate the customer for any losses, in accordance with its policy.

RBI has defined mis-selling to include selling unsuitable products, providing incomplete or misleading information, selling products without consent and forced bundling of products.

The regulator has also targeted dark patterns in banking apps and websites. Practices such as pre-selected insurance add-ons, fake urgency messages, difficult cancellation processes, hidden charges, confusing wording, persistent notifications and promotional messages disguised as account alerts have been specifically flagged.

Also Read | Here’s how RBI could help end the mis-selling of financial products

Telemarketing rules have been tightened as well. Bank employees and agents can normally contact customers only between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., cannot visit homes or offices without explicit consent, must honour ‘Do Not Disturb’ requests and cannot pressure or mislead customers.

Every bank will also have to implement a code of conduct for employees and direct selling agents, supported by written undertakings.

Will it end mis-selling?

Anuj Kesarwani, founder and chief executive officer of Zenith Finserve Pvt. Ltd said that whether the practice disappears completely will depend on enforcement.

"While the RBI move is welcome, banks may still find ways to comply only on paper. Customers are generally not very informed or aware. Some banks may still manage to navigate around the spirit of the regulations, except in cases where customers are aware of their rights and choose to exercise them," he said.

"Mis-selling often happens through verbal conversations. Compliance is likely to be monitored more closely now. The key difference is that banks will find it harder to defend such practices if a customer can demonstrate that consent was not genuinely voluntary," he added.

Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer of Insurance Samadhan, said the framework's emphasis on need-based selling aligns with the approach highlighted by both Irdai and RBI and could make it easier to establish fraudulent sales.

However, the timeline to lodge complaints is tricky. The framework suggests following the complaint-filing timelines specified by the respective regulators. In cases where no such timeline has been prescribed, customers can lodge a complaint within 30 days of receiving the signed copy of the terms and conditions or agreement. "In insurance, typically it is one year. Many customers realise the mis-selling only after a year when a renewal premium becomes due," she said.

Arora cautioned that obtaining consent itself could become a weak link.

"The risk is with OTP-based consent. Customers, especially elderly people who buy on trust, are often not given adequate opportunity to read and understand the terms and conditions. If consent becomes merely a procedural step, bank employees or third-party agents may still influence customers. Banks should identify high-risk categories such as senior citizens, homemakers and small business owners with loans or overdrafts, and use recorded confirmation calls to ensure that the sale is appropriate," she said.

A shift from sales volume to accountability

Banks have until 1 January 2027 to comply with the new framework.

“The message from RBI is clear: banks should not view insurance primarily as a revenue-generating tool. They should focus on core banking activities," said Lokanath P. Kar, founder of ElpeeCo, an insurance law firm specialising in regulatory, compliance, and litigation solutions.

While insurance distribution is important for improving penetration, sales must be conducted transparently and in the customer's best interest. The regulator wants banks to create a clear audit trail that can establish whether a customer actively chose to buy a product, what disclosures were made and whether informed consent was obtained.

Also Read | Irdai plans insurance sales overhaul to curb mis-selling, high costs: Ajay Seth

Kar said creating such audit trails would require investments in compliance and monitoring systems.

“Building these systems will inevitably increase compliance costs for banks. Over time, this could force banks to reassess the economics of insurance distribution and shift the focus from volume-driven sales to more responsible selling practices," he said.

For consumers, the new framework marks a shift from caveat emptor, or buyer beware, to greater accountability by banks. However, the success of the regulations will ultimately depend on implementation. While RBI has tightened rules around consent, suitability and incentives, mis-selling often occurs through verbal assurances and customer trust, which is hard to capture on paper.

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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