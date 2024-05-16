Money angst? You might consider a financial therapist
Joann S. Lublin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 16 May 2024, 09:08 PM IST
SummaryUnconscious beliefs and emotions can mess up how people handle their finances. The hard part is finding experts qualified to handle both money and the mind.
Do you worry a lot about higher food and gas bills? Fight with your spouse over spending splurges? Fear you’ll outlive your savings?
