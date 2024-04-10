Money in your PhonePe, Paytm wallet? You can now use it to pay on any UPI app. What RBI's new rules say
PPI customers can use any of their UPI apps to access any of their wallets, even if the wallet and the UPI app belong to different companies.
While the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become a part of our everyday life, there's one limitation that hinders the user experience -- not being able to use the money in your online wallet to make UPI transactions to web or mobile application other than that provided by the prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuer.