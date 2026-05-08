Money management: Top five lessons Indian mothers taught us long before financial advisors did

Long before budgeting apps, financial advisors, and investment podcasts became mainstream in India, many children got money lessons shaped by their mothers managing day-to-day expenses with limited resources. From maintaining emergency savings to avoiding debt, several financial practices commonly discussed today were already part of household management across generations.

These lessons often focused on disciplined spending, prioritise essential things over materialistic objects, tracking expenses and saving consistently over time. While financial products and investment options have evolved over time, many of these traditional money-management habits continue to remain relevant even today, if you use them as per your financial goals and needs.

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, 2026, here are top five money lessons that Indian mothers taught us from a young age:

Invest in gold as a safety net Indian mothers have always viewed gold as more than just jewellery across generations. The yellow metal is treated as a safety net that can be used for weddings and emergencies, given that one can easily take gold loans to access cash. Accumulating gold is also viewed as a part of wealth preservation in Indian households.

Even today, gold continues to play a crucial play in financial planning, with many investors using it as a hedge against inflation and market volatility. While the form of investment has evolved from buying only physical jewellery to allocating funds in gold ETFs, digital gold, and sovereign gold bonds, the core lesson of maintaining a portion of savings in the precious metal remains popular.

Avoid debt for lifestyle spending Mothers have always emphasised that borrowing money for non-essential or lifestyle purchases can lead to unnecessary debt. You must have heard your mother say that if something cannot be comfortably purchased in cash, it may be better to delay the purchase rather than rely on debt.

This lesson often applied to discretionary spending such as expensive phones and gadgets, clothes from premium brands, or other status-driven purchases. Hence, the focus should always be on needs rather than wants.

Invest in education and skills first One common financial habit that many people can relate to, especially if they come from mid-income or lower-income households, is how education is prioritised over discretionary spending.

Families often postpone non-essential purchases and cut back on lifestyle expenses such as vacations, buying a new car or electronics, taking public transport to workplace, only to ensure that sufficient funds are available for their children’s education and skill development. This practice must be applied ever after you have secured financial independence because upskilling increases your chances to increase your income.

Keep money aside for yourself Mothers often kept some money aside from the household budget, sometimes in a jar hidden across the kitchen shelf or some cash in the sewing box. This money acted as an emergency reserve for urgent or small needs.

These savings were typically used for school-related payments, repair work, or other unplanned spending. Long before the term “emergency fund” became a common personal finance concept, many households were already practising it through disciplined cash management at home.

Don’t mix emotions with money decisions Many mothers have advised against making financial decisions under emotional pressure, whether it involves too much shopping, overspending during outings or celebrations, or lending money to friends beyond one's capacity.