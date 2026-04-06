There’s a saying that a volatile stock market doesn’t make you lose money, your behaviour does.
What’s your money personality? It may decide your market returns
SummaryWhen markets fall, behaviour—not volatility—locks in losses. Financial advisors are decoding ‘money personalities’ to help investors manage fear, risk and long-term returns.
There’s a saying that a volatile stock market doesn’t make you lose money, your behaviour does.
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