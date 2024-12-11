Hello User
Motilal Oswal offers zero-expense for first year on new arbitrage fund

Motilal Oswal offers zero-expense for first year on new arbitrage fund

Anil Poste

  • The new fund offer is open for subscription from 16-19 December.

Arbitrage funds are hybrid mutual funds designed to exploit price differences between the cash and derivatives markets of the same security.

MUMBAI: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launched a new arbitrage fund with a unique zero-expense offer for the first year. The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open for subscription from 16-19 December. This offer is exclusively available for direct plans, catering to investors who prefer the direct investment route.

What are arbitrage funds?

Read this | Arbitrage funds’ spreads are attractive, and investors must take advantage

By buying in one market and selling in another simultaneously, these funds aim to generate risk-free returns. They are particularly appealing to investors seeking short-term, low-risk parking for their funds.

Why arbitrage funds stand out

One of the key advantages of arbitrage funds is their tax efficiency compared to debt funds. While returns from debt funds are taxed as per an investor’s income tax slab, arbitrage funds enjoy equity taxation benefits.

Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG): Taxed at 12.5%.

Short-Term Capital Gains (STCG): Taxed at 20%.

Tax exemption: Gains up to 1.25 lakh annually on equity-oriented funds are tax-free.

This makes arbitrage funds a smart choice for tax-savvy investors.

Performance overview

Arbitrage funds typically deliver stable yet moderate returns, appealing to conservative investors. As of 10 December, the category average returns were:

1 Year: 7.34%

3 Years: 6.02%

5 Years: 5.12%

10 Years: 5.84%

(Source: Value Research, Returns as on December 10, 2024)

What does Motilal Oswal’s zero-expense offer mean?

By waiving the expense ratio for the first year, Motilal Oswal’s Arbitrage Fund offers investors a chance to maximize returns. The expense ratio, usually charged to cover operational costs, directly impacts net returns. Eliminating this cost in the initial year makes the fund particularly attractive for short-term investors looking for a tax-efficient parking option.

Final thoughts

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund’s decision to waive the first year’s expense ratio for its arbitrage fund is a strategic move aimed at attracting cost-conscious investors. With equity-like tax benefits and a low-risk profile, this fund could appeal to those seeking short-term opportunities.

Also read | Sebi wants fund managers to deploy NFO proceeds within 30 days

However, investors should assess their financial goals carefully and consult with an advisor before investing, as arbitrage funds, while low-risk, may not align with long-term objectives.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anil Poste

Writing Personal Finance Stories
