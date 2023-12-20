MSM Reits: How you can earn from tiny realty holdings

In this set-up, investors become partners in a LLP, which owns and manages the leased assets, with returns generated through rentals and property sales. An interesting feature of this model is that it allows an investor to stay in such properties during off-peak seasons. While these platforms claim higher IRRs due to the greater potential appreciation in the value of the property, none of the platforms has currently sold and proven this. Saurabh Vohara, founder & CEO at ALYF said, “This move by Sebi holds the potential to create a dual positive impact: formalizing fractional ownership as an investment class, thereby attracting a segment of portfolios towards a larger market, and fostering the supply of hospitality assets to meet the escalating demand in the travel and hospitality sectors."

