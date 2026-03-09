In January 2026, multi-asset funds pulled in ₹10,485 crore—higher than what any equity category received in the same month.
Multi-asset FoFs are multiplying. Do investors really need them?
SummaryMulti-asset funds are drawing strong inflows, but Sebi’s FoF recategorization has triggered a wave of new variants. While they promise deeper diversification, the growing menu may also complicate investor choice.
