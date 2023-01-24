Multibagger Alert: RVNL surged 124% since October; up 190% from 52-week low3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:20 PM IST
The stock has surged as much as 124 percent since October 2022, from ₹33 to ₹75 currently. In the last 1 year, the stock has added over 105 percent while it has gained 144 percent in the last 6 months.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has been on a roll, delivering multibagger returns to its investors in just 3 months. The stock has surged as much as 124 percent since October 2022, from ₹33 to ₹75 currently.
