Multibagger Alert: RVNL surged 124% since October; up 190% from 52-week low

"The management expects revenue to grow at a CAGR of over 20 percent in the coming few years on the back of strong order book and new order inflows. However, we have built in a conservative 16 percent/15 percent CAGR Revenue/PAT growth over FY22-FY25E over a strong base of FY22. We have not considered any upside from the recent Govt. of Kyrgyzstan order. Looking at the strong prospects we believe the stock is available at a reasonable valuation. Its cash and investments per share are ₹22.3 which is 31 percent of its CMP," said HDFC Securities.

