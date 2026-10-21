Multi-million dollar deals to clean dirty linen in public: How celebrities make massive fortunes with their memoirs

Famous names can earn millions by sharing private struggles, family disputes and difficult relationships. Publishers pay heavily because readers want stories behind public lives.
Prince Harry, Britney Spears and Bill Clinton secured major memoir deals and strong sales. Apparently, nobody wants to read about someone’s “happy childhood”.
Published in January 2023, Spare reportedly involved a rumoured $20 million deal. Penguin Random House reported over 1.4 million first-day sales across Britain, America and Canada. This combined hardcover, audiobook and e-book purchases. Guinness World Records named it the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.
In the book, Harry describes an alleged attack by Prince William. He says he fell onto a dog’s bowl, which cracked beneath his back.
Harry also writes that he killed 25 people while serving in Afghanistan in 2012. Other passages cover cocaine use at 17 and losing his virginity to an older woman. He also spoke about the racism his wife, Meghan Markle, allegedly faced in the family.
According to the Associated Press, the book was ghostwritten. The book continues to haunt Buckingham Palace. Many insiders have spoken about the bitterness it caused between Harry and Meghan and the British royal family.
Reported in February 2022, Spears’s deal was valued between $12.5 million and $15 million, according to The New York Times’ estimates. Her memoir arrived on 24 October 2023 and topped its bestseller list.
Publisher Gallery Books reported 1.1 million American sales during its first week, including digital formats. Spears writes about having an abortion after Justin Timberlake said they were too young. She also discusses her conservatorship, which a judge ended in 2021.
Clinton’s memoir appeared in June 2004. The Washington Post reported that Alfred A. Knopf had paid more than $10 million upfront. Some later estimates placed the advance at $15 million. Its initial print run totalled 1.5 million copies.
CNN reported over 400,000 first-day sales, followed by another printing of 725,000 copies.
“I think that's just about the most morally indefensible reason anybody could have for doing anything," the former US president told CBS.
These memoirs demonstrate the commercial appeal of famous people sharing personal experiences. However, scandal alone does not explain every publishing success.
Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” sold over 15 million copies worldwide. It reached 1.4 million copies within one week in 2018. Sales periods and formats differ, so direct comparisons need care.
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