Money
Mumbai circle rate revised; property prices increased at CAGR of 3% in 10 years
SummaryThe Maharashtra government has raised ready reckoner rates for FY26 after two years, with an average increase of 4.39% outside Mumbai and 3.39% in Mumbai. These rates determine minimum property prices and affect stamp duty calculations, reflecting real estate market trends.
The Maharashtra government has increased ready reckoner (RR) rates for FY26 after a gap of two years. RR rates, also known as circle rates, are the state government's estimates of the minimum property prices in an area.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more