Mumbai city sees 12,000 property registrations in May, up 22 pc annually
Property registrations in Mumbai municipal region surged by 22% in May to 12,000 units, driven by high housing demand. The state exchequer collected ₹1,034 crore, a 24% increase from last year. 80% of the registered properties were residential units.
