From the Masai Mara to Diani Beach: This Mumbai group shares the secret to a budget Kenya trip
Shipra Singh 7 min read 22 Oct 2025, 05:33 pm IST
Three college friends travelled in July 2025, during the peak Great Migration season, spending nine days across Nairobi, Masai Mara, Lake Nakuru, and Diani Coast.
When college friends Khadija Attarwala, Muffaddal Kagalwala, and Sakina Gandhi finally reunited after years, they wanted a holiday that felt far from predictable. Kenya—with its dramatic savannahs and coastal calm—perfectly fit the brief.
