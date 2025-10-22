When college friends Khadija Attarwala, Muffaddal Kagalwala, and Sakina Gandhi finally reunited after years, they wanted a holiday that felt far from predictable. Kenya—with its dramatic savannahs and coastal calm—perfectly fit the brief.

“Europe felt overdone, and a typical beach vacation didn’t excite us anymore," said Attarwala, a Mumbai-based digital marketing consultant. “From the mesmerising grasslands of the Masai Mara to the white sands of Diani Beach, Kenya felt straight out of a National Geographic film."

The trio travelled in July 2025, during the peak Great Migration season, spending nine days across Nairobi, Masai Mara, Lake Nakuru, and Diani Coast. Their total spend came to around ₹2.23 lakh per person ( ₹6.7 lakh for all three), balanced between mid-range lodges and smart budgeting.

Also Read | Travel: Drinking your way through Slovakia

“Kenya is one of those countries where some costs are unavoidable," said Attarwala. “Transfers from Nairobi to the Masai Mara, for instance, are either by road in a six-seater safari car or by small propeller planes. The car alone costs about ₹12,000 one way, and with just three of us, there wasn’t much room to split the cost."

As part of Mint’s travel series, Attarwala shares how the group planned a once-in-a-lifetime Kenyan adventure without letting it blow their budget.

Masai Mara: hits and misses

We landed in Nairobi early in the morning and drove to the Masai Mara directly from the airport in a Land Cruiser safari car. It may sound ironic, but the six-seater car was the cheaper option. The other option is to fly in a propeller plane, but that costs about ₹35,000 for a round-trip per person, whereas the car costs about ₹20,000-24,000.

If someone has limited days and a higher budget, it’s worth paying for the flight. The six-hour drive, though scenic, was long, bumpy and tiring, especially after the overnight flight. The road does give a good sense of rural Kenya as we passed through small towns and reached our lodge around 3:30pm.

That evening, we headed out for our first game drive included in our package. Within minutes, we saw the majestic giraffes, zebras and elephants, which got us pumped for the rest of the trip. After dinner, the resort screened The Lion King in an open-air theatre, a fun (and slightly cheesy) way to end our first day.

We had booked a package for the Masai Mara that cost $1,500 (approximately ₹1.3 lakh) per person and included three nights in Mara and 1 night in Nakuru, covering accommodation in one large room on a triple sharing basis, park fee, meals, three game drives, and pick up from and drop off in Nairobi. Booking full packages is the best and most cost-effective way to experience safaris in the Masai Mara, as the DIY approach of separately booking a hotel, Safari drivers, and transit from Nairobi is extremely cumbersome, with limited options available on online aggregator platforms.

While selecting the travel agent, we sourced quotes online from several companies. Eventually, we found one through a friend in Nairobi, which turned out to be the most affordable option. Also, packages from Indian travel agents were way more expensive than local Kenyan agents.

From the second day, our full-day game drives started at 6am sharp every day. Over two full days, we spotted four of the ‘Big Five’ animals—lion, leopard, elephant and buffalo. The highlight of the safari drives was a leopard in a tree with its kill, something we hadn’t expected to see.

Lunches on both days were packed meals that we enjoyed near the Mara River, where hippos and crocodiles reminded us who really owned the place. One afternoon, we also visited a Maasai village ($20 per person). The locals welcomed us with songs and dance, and we got to see their huts, cattle, and daily way of life. The experience was eye-opening to see how deeply connected they are with nature.

On our third day, we set out determined to spot a rhino, the elusive fifth of the Big Five. After hours of scanning the plains, our guide, Patrick, finally found one. Watching the massive but shy creature disappear into the bushes felt like a victory.

We also witnessed the famed migration where thousands of wildebeests and zebras move in sync across the grasslands, moving from the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania to the Masai Mara. It was spectacular–the energy, the dust, and the sheer number of animals were quite a sight. However, we couldn’t see a river crossing that made us realize that the popular belief that the best time to visit Mara is during the migration is not correct. Also, hiring a local driver is crucial for knowing where the movement is taking place.

Migration sightings are pure luck, even in peak season. Other animal sightings are equally common and magical around the year. Travelling off-season can cut costs by nearly two-thirds without missing much. The daily park fee alone is $100 per person during the off-season, which doubles to $200 from July to December, the migration period.

From savannahs to the coast

After three days in Mara, we departed for Lake Nakuru, a five-hour drive away. The Lake Nakuru National Park has its own charm, especially for birdwatchers. We took a short three-hour safari the next morning, specifically to see the flamingos. However, the pink birds that once made Nakuru famous have mostly moved to other lakes. While the park is pleasant, it’s underwhelming compared to Mara and can be skipped if you’re short on time or budget. By afternoon, we were back on the road to Nairobi to catch our evening flight to Mombasa.



From Mombasa, we took an Uber to Diani and spent four days in a beach resort. With its white sand beach and turquoise blue waters, Diani is among the most beautiful coasts I’ve ever seen.

Diani is laid-back and affordable compared to many beach destinations. Meals cost around ₹800-1,200 per person, and local taxis (tuk-tuks) are readily available and reasonably priced. The best part is that most of the beaches are public and free to access. We spent our time alternating between the beach and the pool, with occasional visits to small local cafés. My friend Sakina, a certified scuba diver, tried a dive session ($130), but visibility was poor due to choppy water. If you’re particular about diving conditions, it’s better to save that experience for another location.

Our best find was a place locals call Secret Beach—a quiet, hidden stretch of sand we stumbled upon through word-of-mouth. It became our favourite spot to unwind before flying home.

Also Read | 200 years on, the joy and magic of train travel endures

For our last dinner, we splurged at Ali Barbour’s Cave Restaurant, a fine-dining setup inside a natural coral cave. The three of us spent about ₹13,500 in total—our most expensive meal of the trip, but worth it for the setting and the novelty.

What to know about payments

Most travel agents charge for the Masai Mara package in US dollars or the Kenyan Shilling and accept only bank transfers or cash. We exchanged USD in Mumbai through a local agent and paid the amount upfront to the agent in Nairobi. Since we were buying USD for the Mara package, we purchased some extra and converted them into Kenyan Shillings through a money changer in a mall in Nairobi.

We booked the hotel in Diani directly through an online travel agency and paid by card. For day-to-day expenses in Diani and Nairobi, we used a mix of credit cards and cash for all our payments.

Over nine days, between the three of us, we spent about ₹7 lakh, even after opting for budget accommodation and mode of travel. In hindsight, travelling off-season could have cut the budget to around ₹3.5-4 lakh without compromising the experience. Kenya isn’t cheap, but it’s not out of reach either. With smart timing and local bookings, a dream African safari can fit comfortably within a mid-range travel budget.