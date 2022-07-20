Mutual Fund Investment: Keep in the tax factor

Investment in ELSS has a mandatory lock-in period of three years. So even if you are doing a monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) or a lump sum investment for tax saving purposes, you will not be able to redeem the invested amount for the next 3 years. For example, if you had invested ₹5,000 per month through an SIP in May 2019, the three years for the first SIP instalment will complete in May 2022, for the second in June 2022, for the third in July 2022 and so on. So, if you don't want to forget about the money you save every year and go back to fetch the returns only after 8-10 years you will be a happy investor but if you are looking at redeeming the invested amount in phases to fulfil short-term goals, then ELSS is not what you should consider. In such a scenario you can opt for a flexi-cap fund that would be free to redeem your money in case of any emergency or if something goes horribly wrong with the fund.