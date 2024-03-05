Mutual fund investments: How NRIs can save on taxes

According to a report by chartered accountancy firm Manohar & Associates, NRIs based in the Netherlands need to pay capital gains tax from shares in that country and not India. The only exception is that if the investment in shares is 10% or more of the capital of a particular company, then capital gains from sale of shares of such companies will be taxable in India. In South Korea, capital gains arising out of shares will be mostly taxed in India except when the shares of the Indian company involved do not have principal investments in immovable properties situated in India and if the investors hold less than 10% of the share capital. As for most other DTAAs, capital gains tax on Indian shares is taxed in India.