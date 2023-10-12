Mutual funds: Flexi cap fund vs balance advantage. Which is better for you?
Mutual funds: Flexicap funds are allowed to invest across market cap as per the market situations whereas the Balance advantage fund is a kind of balance fund that increases equity allocation on market correction
Mutual funds: Flexi-cap mutual funds are the ones with companies of market capitalization from different spectrums. Be it a small cap, mid cap, or large cap, you can find stocks of every type in it. However, the flexi-cap fund is strictly an equity fund.
