How many mutual funds are needed for goal-based investing? And how diversified should they be?
Summary
- Investors can plan for their financial goals with a limited set of mutual funds and must avoid the pitfalls of over-diversification
How many mutual funds do investors need for their financial plans and to what extent should they be diversified? While several new mutual funds and even new categories have been introduced over the years, investors really don’t need more than eight-10 of them to attain their financial goals.