Mutual funds: How to become crorepati via SIP without annual step-up1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Investors can expect 12-16% returns on mutual fund SIPs in the long run, with a monthly SIP of ₹1 lakh making an individual a crorepati in 5 years and 10 months
What is your target of making ₹1 crore? Five years, seven, ten, twelve, or fifteen years? Money experts say that investment in mutual funds via a systematic investment plan (SIP) works wonders in the long term since investors get the benefit of compounding. If Mutual Fund (MF) investors want to become crorepati via SIP without an annual step-up, then it is very much possible, in how many years will depend upon the amount they wish to invest.