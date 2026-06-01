Mutual funds, SIFs and PMS: Comparing risk, flexibility and investment limits

Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) are investment instruments that sit between Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Mutual Funds. They are developed and evolved for investors who aspire to pursue more advanced investment and wealth management strategies than mutual funds, while still offering a lower entry barrier than PMS, with very stringent and robust regulatory oversight.

Furthermore, SIFs are especially meaningful for investors who have a clear understanding of market risks and related complications associated with equity investments.

Investors in this asset class often seek access to strategies such as hedging and long-short positions, which are generally unavailable in traditional mutual funds and similar products.

Fundamental differences and features of: Mutual Funds v SIFs v PMS

Feature Mutual Funds (MFs) Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) Portfolio Management Services (PMS) Minimum Investment ₹ 100 – ₹ 5,000 (SIP possible) ~ ₹ 10 lakh ~ ₹ 50 lakh Investor Type Retail, beginner to HNI Mass affluent, experienced investors HNI & ultra-HNI Structure Pooled investment fund Pooled fund with advanced strategy flexibility Direct individual account (separate portfolio per investor) Ownership of Assets Units of fund Units of fund Direct holding in investor’s name Strategy Style Mostly long-only equity/debt Long-short, hedging, hybrid/advanced strategies Fully discretionary, concentrated/custom stock portfolios Flexibility of Management Low (pre-defined mandate) Medium–High (broader investment toolkit than MF) Very High (fully customized per client) Risk Level Low to Moderate Moderate to High High (depends on strategy) Regulatory Oversight (SEBI) High Very High (newer, tightly structured framework) High Taxation Treatment Standard mutual fund taxation Similar to mutual fund framework Taxed at investor level per underlying trades Liquidity High (open-ended funds) Moderate to High (depends on structure) Low to Moderate (depends on portfolio design) Transparency High (regular disclosures) High Moderate (portfolio-level reporting, not fund-level NAV) Customization None Limited Full customisation Best Suited For Wealth creation with simplicity Investors upgrading from MF seeking advanced strategies Wealth preservation + sophisticated bespoke investing

Note: The features discussed are illustrative. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website of the respective investment product and consult the designated customer support executive.

Mutual Funds remain the simplest option for retail investors; PMS offers highly customised portfolios for wealthy clients, while SIFs act as a middle layer, combining a pooled structure with greater flexibility.

SIFs operate under the regulatory framework of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, ensuring oversight while allowing advanced strategies. In contrast, mutual funds focus on standardised investing, and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) provides fully personalised portfolio construction. Together, they cater to different investor risk levels, capital sizes, risk tolerances, and levels of sophistication.

Also Read | SIP Investing in 2026: 5 common mistakes mutual fund investors must avoid

Finally, before investing in any asset class or offering, consult a certified financial advisor to make informed decisions. So that all your investment decisions are prudent and backed by solid professional analysis.

FAQs: SIF vs Mutual Funds vs PMS What is SIF? Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) is a hybrid investment strategy, i.e., a structure that falls between Mutual Funds and PMS, offering advanced strategies.

2. Where does SIF sit in the investing hierarchy? SIF sits in the middle layer between Mutual Funds and PMS. It is a unique way for aspiring investors to participate in the market investing and generate meaningful wealth.

3. What is the minimum investment in SIF? The minimum investment in SIF is around ₹10 lakh.

4. Are SIFs regulated? Yes, SIFs are strictly regulated and managed by the SEBI.

5. Can Mutual Funds use hedging strategies? Mutual funds are a simpler form of investment; they have limited or no access to hedging strategies.

6. Who manages PMS portfolios? Professional fund managers manage PMS portfolios and aim to generate meaningful returns for their investors.

7. Are Mutual Funds suitable for beginners? Yes, mutual funds are a reasonable choice for beginners.

8. Is PMS fully customised? Yes, PMS offers fully personalised and flexible portfolio management.

9. Which option offers the highest flexibility? PMS easily offers the highest level of flexibility among all three.