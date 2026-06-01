Mutual funds, SIFs and PMS: Comparing risk, flexibility and investment limits

SIFs sit between Mutual Funds and PMS, offering flexible, advanced strategies with moderate entry levels and regulation. Investors should understand the differences and consult a financial advisor before investing. So that sensible and professionally guided investments are made. 

Shivam Shukla
Published1 Jun 2026, 06:27 PM IST
SIF vs Mutual Funds vs PMS comparison showing investment structure, risk levels and strategy differences for informed financial planning.
SIF vs Mutual Funds vs PMS comparison showing investment structure, risk levels and strategy differences for informed financial planning.

Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) are investment instruments that sit between Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Mutual Funds. They are developed and evolved for investors who aspire to pursue more advanced investment and wealth management strategies than mutual funds, while still offering a lower entry barrier than PMS, with very stringent and robust regulatory oversight.

Furthermore, SIFs are especially meaningful for investors who have a clear understanding of market risks and related complications associated with equity investments.

Investors in this asset class often seek access to strategies such as hedging and long-short positions, which are generally unavailable in traditional mutual funds and similar products.

Fundamental differences and features of: Mutual Funds v SIFs v PMS

FeatureMutual Funds (MFs)Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs)Portfolio Management Services (PMS)
Minimum Investment 100 – 5,000 (SIP possible)~ 10 lakh~ 50 lakh
Investor TypeRetail, beginner to HNIMass affluent, experienced investorsHNI & ultra-HNI
StructurePooled investment fundPooled fund with advanced strategy flexibilityDirect individual account (separate portfolio per investor)
Ownership of AssetsUnits of fundUnits of fundDirect holding in investor’s name
Strategy StyleMostly long-only equity/debtLong-short, hedging, hybrid/advanced strategiesFully discretionary, concentrated/custom stock portfolios
Flexibility of ManagementLow (pre-defined mandate)Medium–High (broader investment toolkit than MF)Very High (fully customized per client)
Risk LevelLow to ModerateModerate to HighHigh (depends on strategy)
Regulatory Oversight (SEBI)HighVery High (newer, tightly structured framework)High
Taxation TreatmentStandard mutual fund taxationSimilar to mutual fund frameworkTaxed at investor level per underlying trades
LiquidityHigh (open-ended funds)Moderate to High (depends on structure)Low to Moderate (depends on portfolio design)
TransparencyHigh (regular disclosures)HighModerate (portfolio-level reporting, not fund-level NAV)
CustomizationNoneLimitedFull customisation
Best Suited ForWealth creation with simplicityInvestors upgrading from MF seeking advanced strategiesWealth preservation + sophisticated bespoke investing

Note: The features discussed are illustrative. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website of the respective investment product and consult the designated customer support executive.

Mutual Funds remain the simplest option for retail investors; PMS offers highly customised portfolios for wealthy clients, while SIFs act as a middle layer, combining a pooled structure with greater flexibility.

SIFs operate under the regulatory framework of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, ensuring oversight while allowing advanced strategies. In contrast, mutual funds focus on standardised investing, and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) provides fully personalised portfolio construction. Together, they cater to different investor risk levels, capital sizes, risk tolerances, and levels of sophistication.

Also Read | SIP Investing in 2026: 5 common mistakes mutual fund investors must avoid

Finally, before investing in any asset class or offering, consult a certified financial advisor to make informed decisions. So that all your investment decisions are prudent and backed by solid professional analysis.

FAQs: SIF vs Mutual Funds vs PMS

  1. What is SIF?

Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) is a hybrid investment strategy, i.e., a structure that falls between Mutual Funds and PMS, offering advanced strategies.

2. Where does SIF sit in the investing hierarchy?

SIF sits in the middle layer between Mutual Funds and PMS. It is a unique way for aspiring investors to participate in the market investing and generate meaningful wealth.

3. What is the minimum investment in SIF?

The minimum investment in SIF is around 10 lakh.

4. Are SIFs regulated?

Yes, SIFs are strictly regulated and managed by the SEBI.

5. Can Mutual Funds use hedging strategies?

Mutual funds are a simpler form of investment; they have limited or no access to hedging strategies.

6. Who manages PMS portfolios?

Professional fund managers manage PMS portfolios and aim to generate meaningful returns for their investors.

7. Are Mutual Funds suitable for beginners?

Yes, mutual funds are a reasonable choice for beginners.

Also Read | UPI sets new record: Transactions reach ₹29.9 lakh crore in May

8. Is PMS fully customised?

Yes, PMS offers fully personalised and flexible portfolio management.

9. Which option offers the highest flexibility?

PMS easily offers the highest level of flexibility among all three.

10. Are Mutual Funds, SIFs, and PMS all SEBI-regulated?

Yes, all three investment options are regulated by SEBI and are consistently under its purview.

Mutual FundsInvestment StrategiesFinancial AdvisorPortfolio Management ServicesPersonal Finance
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