Mutual funds, SIFs and PMS: Comparing risk, flexibility and investment limits

Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) are investment instruments that sit between Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Mutual Funds. They are developed and evolved for investors who aspire to pursue more advanced investment and wealth management strategies than mutual funds, while still offering a lower entry barrier than PMS, with very stringent and robust regulatory oversight.
Furthermore, SIFs are especially meaningful for investors who have a clear understanding of market risks and related complications associated with equity investments.
Investors in this asset class often seek access to strategies such as hedging and long-short positions, which are generally unavailable in traditional mutual funds and similar products.
|Feature
|Mutual Funds (MFs)
|Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs)
|Portfolio Management Services (PMS)
|Minimum Investment
|₹100 – ₹5,000 (SIP possible)
|~ ₹10 lakh
|~ ₹50 lakh
|Investor Type
|Retail, beginner to HNI
|Mass affluent, experienced investors
|HNI & ultra-HNI
|Structure
|Pooled investment fund
|Pooled fund with advanced strategy flexibility
|Direct individual account (separate portfolio per investor)
|Ownership of Assets
|Units of fund
|Units of fund
|Direct holding in investor’s name
|Strategy Style
|Mostly long-only equity/debt
|Long-short, hedging, hybrid/advanced strategies
|Fully discretionary, concentrated/custom stock portfolios
|Flexibility of Management
|Low (pre-defined mandate)
|Medium–High (broader investment toolkit than MF)
|Very High (fully customized per client)
|Risk Level
|Low to Moderate
|Moderate to High
|High (depends on strategy)
|Regulatory Oversight (SEBI)
|High
|Very High (newer, tightly structured framework)
|High
|Taxation Treatment
|Standard mutual fund taxation
|Similar to mutual fund framework
|Taxed at investor level per underlying trades
|Liquidity
|High (open-ended funds)
|Moderate to High (depends on structure)
|Low to Moderate (depends on portfolio design)
|Transparency
|High (regular disclosures)
|High
|Moderate (portfolio-level reporting, not fund-level NAV)
|Customization
|None
|Limited
|Full customisation
|Best Suited For
|Wealth creation with simplicity
|Investors upgrading from MF seeking advanced strategies
|Wealth preservation + sophisticated bespoke investing
Note: The features discussed are illustrative. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website of the respective investment product and consult the designated customer support executive.
Mutual Funds remain the simplest option for retail investors; PMS offers highly customised portfolios for wealthy clients, while SIFs act as a middle layer, combining a pooled structure with greater flexibility.
SIFs operate under the regulatory framework of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, ensuring oversight while allowing advanced strategies. In contrast, mutual funds focus on standardised investing, and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) provides fully personalised portfolio construction. Together, they cater to different investor risk levels, capital sizes, risk tolerances, and levels of sophistication.
Finally, before investing in any asset class or offering, consult a certified financial advisor to make informed decisions. So that all your investment decisions are prudent and backed by solid professional analysis.
Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) is a hybrid investment strategy, i.e., a structure that falls between Mutual Funds and PMS, offering advanced strategies.
SIF sits in the middle layer between Mutual Funds and PMS. It is a unique way for aspiring investors to participate in the market investing and generate meaningful wealth.
The minimum investment in SIF is around ₹10 lakh.
Yes, SIFs are strictly regulated and managed by the SEBI.
Mutual funds are a simpler form of investment; they have limited or no access to hedging strategies.
Professional fund managers manage PMS portfolios and aim to generate meaningful returns for their investors.
Yes, mutual funds are a reasonable choice for beginners.
Yes, PMS offers fully personalised and flexible portfolio management.
PMS easily offers the highest level of flexibility among all three.
Yes, all three investment options are regulated by SEBI and are consistently under its purview.
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