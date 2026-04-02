In the current volatile market conditions, experts have already provided guidance on managing your investment portfolio. We look at another aspect today: which categories of funds are receiving inflows. As they say, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. It is not necessary that what most people are doing is right. We will look at the flow trends and discuss what is advisable.
Market shifts: Where smart money is flowing in volatile markets now.
SummaryWhile experts give guidance on investments, we look at investment instruments attracting inflows.
In the current volatile market conditions, experts have already provided guidance on managing your investment portfolio. We look at another aspect today: which categories of funds are receiving inflows. As they say, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. It is not necessary that what most people are doing is right. We will look at the flow trends and discuss what is advisable.
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