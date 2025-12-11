Retirement savings revamp: NPS now includes gold, silver ETFs
Summary
PFRDA has allowed investments under the NPS into gold and silver ETFs and Nifty 250 stocks.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Thursday allowed the National Pension System (NPS) to include gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) among its investment options.
