What the new NPS rules mean for your retirement savings
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 26 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Starting 1 October, the National Pension System will implement major reforms, allowing up to 100% equity in new tailored schemes and easing withdrawal rules. What do these changes mean for you and your savings?
The National Pension System (NPS) is set for its biggest reset in years. Under new chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann, the pension regulator has cleared the way for fresh investment options and proposed easier withdrawal rules—moves that could reshape how millions of Indians save for retirement.
