Nearly 80,000 Indian IT professionals on H-1B and L1 visas now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Nearly 80,000 Indian IT professionals on H-1B and L1 visas now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:10 PM IST
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers have been laid off since November last year, including some record numbers in companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon. As per some industry insiders, between 30 to 40 per cent of them are Indian IT professionals, a significant number of whom are on H-1B and L1 visas.
(PTI) Thousands of Indian IT professionals in the US, who have lost their jobs due to the series of recent layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon, are now struggling to find new employment within the stipulated period under their work visas following the termination of their employment to stay in the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×