Jan Suraaj Party founder and now MLA from Bihar's Bankipur, Prashant Kishor declared a net worth of around ₹198 crore when he filed his nomination for the bypolls that took place on 30 July.

The former election strategist contested and won an election for the first time.

As her his election affidavit, Kishor declared movable family assets worth ₹121,81,43,506 (almost ₹122 crore) and immovable assets worth ₹86,29,00,000 ( ₹86 crore).

His financial portfolio includes investments like fixed deposits, mutual funds, and bonds, He also possesses a dismantled rice mill and his wife has gold weighing 475 grams and silver weighing 200 grams.

Here is now Kishor has distributed his wealth:

1. Movable Assets The gross total value of movable assets, including cash, bank deposits, investments in equities, insurance policies, and jewellery, is as follows:

Prashant Kishor: ₹22,19,74,976

Spouse (Jahanvi Das): ₹89,51,67,249

Dependent (Daibik Bhardwaj): ₹7,19,281

2. Immovable assets Prashant Kishor has non-agricultural land worth ₹9,75,00,000 and residential buildings worth ₹76,54,00,000

How does Prashant Kishor, wife invest their money? 1. Kishor himself has ₹65,570 cash in hand while his wife has ₹1,95,200

2. The JSP founder holds fixed deposits worth ₹7.36 crore at HDFC Bank.

2. His spouse has ₹95.26 crore in shares of a company called Vedhas Ventures Private Limited.

3. He has 1,985 shares of Bharti Airtel which is around ₹38,11,994

4. He has 73,243 shares of Indian Overseas Bank worth around ₹25,32,743.

5. Kishor's spouse has investments worth ₹1,24,72,270 in mutual funds.

6. While Kishor himself has no savings in NSS, Postal Savings, his wife has ₹58,57,638 in Post Office PPF.

7. Kishor has two life insurances worth ₹4,08,99,079 and ₹1,26,00,044.

Prashant Kishor's political journey Before stepping into the world of politics, Kishor worked for a period of eight years as a public health professional. During his period, he was associated with the United States as well.

Kishor's first association with politics began during Narendra Modi's campaign in the 212 Gujarat assembly elections.

His breakthrough came in the 2014 general elections, when he was once against involved with the BJP through his political action groux`p called Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG).

Following this, he has also helped the JD(U), RJD, Congress in the 2015 Bihar polls. Kishor had also joined the JD(U) in 2018, but got expelled by Nitish Kumar in 2020 following differences between the two.

He has also worked with the YSR Congress in 2019 Andhra elections, AAP in 2020 Delhi election, the TMC in 2021 West Bengal elections, and the DMK in 2021 Tamil Nadu elections.