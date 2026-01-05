Across India, families are quietly absorbing small but steady losses to digital fraud. What used to be an occasional mishap has now become a predictable leak in the monthly budget. As we head into 2026, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven scams are making this drain sharper, more personal, and more disturbingly believable.
How AI is reshaping fraud—and the new scams you must prepare for
SummarySmall but steady losses are quietly eroding Indian families’ monthly budgets, as AI makes fraud more personal, convincing, and harder to detect.
