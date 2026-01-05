logoMint Money

How AI is reshaping fraud—and the new scams you must prepare for

Rajesh Londhe
4 min read5 Jan 2026, 01:22 PM IST
AI-driven scams are making the leak sharper, more personal, and more disturbingly believable.
Summary
Small but steady losses are quietly eroding Indian families’ monthly budgets, as AI makes fraud more personal, convincing, and harder to detect.

Across India, families are quietly absorbing small but steady losses to digital fraud. What used to be an occasional mishap has now become a predictable leak in the monthly budget. As we head into 2026, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven scams are making this drain sharper, more personal, and more disturbingly believable.

The uncomfortable truth is that fraud has become a household expense, and unless we change our financial habits, it will remain that way. Why households are losing money even when they think they’re careful.

Most Indian families view fraud as a major, dramatic loss, such as a wiped-out bank account or a stolen identity. But what hurts household finances today are the “micro-losses”: 99 here, 249 there, 1,200 occasionally. These small unauthorized debits, fake subscription renewals, or wrong UPI transfers don’t make headlines, but they quietly erode a family’s monthly surplus.

AI has amplified this problem. Scammers no longer rely on clumsy phishing messages. Today’s frauds are hyper-personal, using information already leaked about you—your family names, your past purchases, your PAN, even your voice—to craft scams that feel authentic.

AI scams Indian households must brace for in 2026

Let’s break down the most dangerous and believable scams you’re likely to face going forward, regardless of how tech-savvy you think you are.

Voice-cloning “emergency” scams: This is the fraud that hits parents the hardest. In seconds, AI tools can clone your child’s or spouse’s voice using old social-media videos or forwarded audio. The call usually comes at an odd time with the same request: “Please send money right now, something unplanned came up.” It feels real because it sounds real. Losses often range from 5,000 to 50,000 before the family realizes the call is fraudulent.

UPI overlay fraud: You receive a perfectly designed payment screen that looks like your electricity bill or direct-to-home (DTH) service recharge. The colours, fonts, even the logo, everything matches, just that your payment is heading to the fraudster, not the utility. This is one of the fastest-growing scams across tier-I and tier-II cities.

AI-powered investment traps: AI-generated dashboards now mimic broker apps, showing fake P&L statements, historical charts, and “guaranteed” weekly returns. You believe you’re investing in an innovative trading algorithm. You’re depositing money into a wallet controlled by a scammer. Even seasoned retail traders are falling for these because the interfaces look genuine.

Deepfake know-your-customer (KYC) fraud: Scammers impersonate non-banking financial company (NBFC) or bank executives, complete with ID cards, logos and a perfect script. They convince you to “update KYC”, and the data you share is used to open loans in your name. While losing your savings is bad, long-term credit damage is even worse.

Subscription drip scams: These are invisible drains. A 99 or 199 recurring charge starts without your knowledge because you clicked a promotional link or an AI-adaptive script activated an AutoPay. Most people don’t notice this for months.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that fraud affects only the less informed. Tech-savvy users are equally vulnerable because AI-driven scams are emotionally persuasive and bypass logic. Also, most people overestimate their ability to “spot a fraud”. If a fraudulent loan is created in your name, resolving the issue may take 6 to 12 months. During this time, your ability to secure a home loan, reduce your interest rate, or apply for credit-based insurance is affected.

For Indian households, this means fraud risk is now credit-score risk. Even at the risk of sounding weird, I believe every family now needs a “fraud buffer” in their personal finance planning. Perhaps this will prepare you emotionally and financially for an era in which fraud attempts will be constant, and the cost of panic will be even higher.

Practical steps

These are some of the payment etiquette practices that Indian households should adopt going forward.

Use the five-second rule for UPI: There is no need for urgency when making a payment through UPI. The habit we've created is to just tilt your phone, and the money is gone. If you cannot explain why you are paying someone within five seconds, do not proceed.

Review AutoPay every 90 days: Most drip scams hide inside dormant subscriptions. Create a family “safe word”: A code that every family member will use during emergencies before discussing money. This could neutralize voice-clone scams.

Check your credit report monthly: A two-minute check can save you from months of dispute resolution.

AI scams will continue to evolve, but so must consumers and their personal finance habits.

Rajesh Londhe is the co-founder and head of payment at Phi Commerce.

