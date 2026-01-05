How AI is reshaping fraud—and the new scams you must prepare for

Voice-cloning “emergency” scams: This is the fraud that hits parents the hardest. In seconds, AI tools can clone your child’s or spouse’s voice using old social-media videos or forwarded audio. The call usually comes at an odd time with the same request: “Please send money right now, something unplanned came up.” It feels real because it sounds real. Losses often range from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 before the family realizes the call is fraudulent.